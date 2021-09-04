On Wednesday, at around 11 pm, I found out that the town I grew up in had been leveled by a freak tornado.

I’m well aware that it’s a cliche for bystanders to state that people think that they’re invincible until tragedy strikes their home. Even so, I really wasn’t expecting this. On average, my former home state of New Jersey experiences two tornadoes per year according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. When a tornado does actually manage to touch the ground, it rarely accomplishes much beyond taking down a few pine trees or some vinyl fencing.

Furthermore, I can tell you with utmost confidence that nothing ever happens in Mullica Hill, the town my parents moved us to sometime during the autumn of 1996. When strangers ask where I am from, it is easier for me to just say “Philadelphia” because I know that no one has ever heard of Mullica Hill.

Something possessed me to check my mostly inactive Facebook Wednesday evening, while I sat comfortably in an armchair about 300 miles away from the carnage. What I found were dozens of reposts of houses reduced to rubble, security camera footage recording trees unearthed like the weeds I pull out of my strawberry patch with a quick yank. Local businesses recommended as “something I might like” offered free meals to townspeople and were already in the midsts of organizing donation drives for suddenly homeless families. I came across a man named John, offering to tear through obstacles and debris with his chainsaw.

Stills from a minute-long video I found posted on a local Facebook outreach group, showcasing the sudden wreckage of the September 1st storm.

Even after devastating Louisiana, the remnants of Hurricane Ida roared through the northeastern United States. Although this manifested as little more than heavy rains in my current corner of New England, fate’s roulette wheel mandated that 150mph winds do their worst to Mullica Hill for a 20-minute window.

Though I left town years ago, it is still the place that my parents, brother, grandmother, and two separate uncles call home. As you might expect, my immediate reaction was to try to find out if they were alright (they are). Being relatively late at night, I predictably couldn’t get ahold of them. So, out of desperation(? Morbid curiosity? Perhaps a mix of both), I resorted to the tools that I had available. Through context clues and shared articles and Google Maps, I was able to surmise that the majority of the damage occurred near the Shop Rite that I’d often shy away from for fear of having to strike up small talk with some person I once knew.

Once I stopped tossing around worst-case scenarios internally, I couldn’t help but reflect on the peculiarity of my position as a bystander. Vicariously experiencing the devastation of a place I knew so intimately, I’ve struggled over the last few days to stop looking through the one-way glass of my cold and callous Macbook.

Like many folks that come from a small town and find a reason to leave it, my relationship with the place I grew up has always been a serpentine tangle of emotion.

Being in a conservative farming community, I struggled despite years spent contorting myself. Returning inherently conjures painful memories that I’d largely rather forget. For instance, every time I drive through the area surrounding my parent’s house, I must go by a spot where an old boyfriend punched a big round dent into the side of his pickup truck in the heat of some stupid argument. I no longer remember the details that prompted that action, but the negative visceral emotions of that evening come flooding back without fail each time I pass. I suspect that this reaction is likely something I’ll continue to experience as long as I’m required to make the occasional trip to New Jersey.

My ten-year high school reunion was supposed to take place this summer. I’m not sure if COVID or a general lack of organization was what killed it, and I’m not sure whether I would have shown up to the event had everything gone as planned. Nevertheless, I trekked back to Mullica Hill in June after having spent a year and a half more or less sequestered to a handful of faraway rooms.

My yearbook entry, c. 2011

The funny thing is, despite difficult formative years, the same harsh soil has at many points provided solace. The orchards surrounding our house would erupt in pink petals each spring before ripened ovaries yielded sweet peaches, more than any person could possibly eat. My grandmother lived three houses down the street – she taught me to sew by hand and her door was always unlocked, welcoming me to walk in unannounced. As I grew older, long car rides through empty midnight roads reassured me during the times I felt unsure about a future filled with anything bright.

It’s easy to tell yourself that nothing is forever, and all good things must pass. It’s another thing when the day comes in which all of the signifiers that once made you feel connected to a physical location have vanished. For me, that day came in June.

Some of the things I cherished have long disappeared – farmers chopped down all the peach trees I once retreated to sometime during my first semester of college, opting instead to sell the land to high-paying bidders. Other aspects have faded slowly. At some point over my 15-month COVID lockdown, my grandmother forgot who I was. The furniture in my parent’s house has changed, and my friends have moved on to successful careers and small families of their own. It’s all very bittersweet.

For months, I mourned. The parts that hurt are still more present inside of me than I’d care to admit. While the positive moments arguably still live on in my memories, I know that many of the things that once brought me great pleasure are not in the cards for my future – no matter how hard I will it to be so.

As the summer comes to a close, I thought that I had finished processing all of the confusing sentiments that sometimes triumph over my reasoning. But something about seeing the distorted low-res jpegs of neighbor’s houses, degraded copies of copies of copies of images flung across the far reaches of social media, has reeled me back straight back to where I started.

Banner from “Help Mullica hill from tornado damage”, an impromptu Facebook group created by the community in hopes of mitigating the extensive storm damage.

At high school graduation, everyone received an identical t-shirt before heading their separate ways. It reads “SENIORS” in big bold capitals, and a barbed wire runs through the trunks of each letter. “Sentence completed: 2007-2011”. A ball and chain hold down the first S, anchoring the word toward the top of the cotton/polyester blend, close to the heart.

The garment in question.

In retrospect, comparing the public school system to prison is perhaps in poor taste. But let’s not delve too far into the underlying psychology of the design.

Instead, perhaps this parting favor now resting on the top of my laundry basket is a reminder that I will always be chained to my hometown for better or worse. Maybe it’s not something I can shed through logical thought and determination.

Despite substantial damage to properties, livestock, and land, I am thankful that this particularly violent outburst of nature did not seriously injure or kill anyone. Logically, I know and feel grateful that this is far from the biggest misfortune going on at this moment. The losses aren’t irreparable.

I heard that a farm nearby had to start turning down a flood of volunteers after sharing a frantic Facebook post concerning 150 of their dairy cows trapped in a collapsed barn. Thousands of dollars have been raised across a handful of GoFundMe campaigns, filling in the gaps where other safeguards may not. It’s hard to assess the true damage from where I am. There’s no way to know whether things will ever revert to precisely the way they once were. But I’m not as concerned I once was, because it’s clear that the community will recover.

And, as much as the prospect of being forever linked to a place feels daunting, the outreach is reassuring. My path to healing may not lie in the dirt paths or residents of my rural hometown. But the fact that it is possible to come together and rebuild in the face of a force far more powerful than any single person can conquer leaves me feeling hopeful.

Seeing the images of the aftermath hurt in a way that’s hard to describe. I’ve watched people die on the internet, and seen images of annihilation darker than the small snippets out of my few empty miles of New Jersey. But sharing the aftermath of the aftermath triggers that same corner of my brain not entirely dictated by logic.

The wreckage in my heart will clear someday, too.