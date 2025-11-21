As it stands, Roblox – the massively popular online gaming platform that’s hooked the fickle attention of young gamers across the globe – is in a state of utter turmoil.

Adults unfamiliar with Roblox might think that it is a place of little consequence. “Experiences”– the term the Roblox Corporation uses to refer to the roughly 40 million games hosted on its servers– are glitchy and frequently lack the nuanced world-building and strategy that sophisticated gamers seek. Oftentimes, experiences are entirely devoid of a concrete plot or a clear end goal for players to work toward.

Yet, Roblox has garnered unprecedented popularity among children. Of the hundreds of millions of monthly active accounts, roughly 40% are registered to users listed under the age of 13. A 2024 report claimed that the average US Roblox user spent just over 2.5 hours per day on the platform.

To understand the appeal, think back to the earliest memories you have, the ones that have grown soft around the edges. The child at the center of those thoughts is you, of course, but it is also someone else entirely, a person immersed in a culture that becomes foreign with age. It’s a version of yourself that relied on imagination and the imperfect words of equally naïve peers to fill gaps in understanding. Sometimes, you encounter the you that once was in syndicated cartoon reruns, the songs of crickets on a summer night, sickly sweet popsicle drippings. But these reunions are fleeting. For better or worse, there is no going back to the secret sacred culture of children once you’ve left it behind and discovered the way the world works.

But on Roblox, you can witness this culture – a culture that was once yours – still alive and well, persisting in your absence.

It is a platform that caters to those with boundless creativity. Users of all ages have the power to upload experiences. As a matter of fact, every experience hosted on Roblox is a user creation, because the platform doesn’t employ game developers or produce experiences of its own. Using Roblox Studio – a free-to-use proprietary suite of 3D development tools, based on a physics simulation software created by developer-turned-founder David Baszucki – any motivated individual can make a game. Primitive as the results often prove to be, there’s a magic to them that’s hard to describe, something that studios stocked with seasoned professionals can’t replicate. Unlike the polished titles pushed by the likes of Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo, Roblox experiences, at their core, are kids making things for other kids.

A selection of Roblox experiences recommended for me. Games like Adopt Me! and Broken Bones IV may not have multi-million dollar budgets, but the platform has a little something for everyone.

But the allure also lies largely in the surrounding community. When Roblox was first conceptualized in 2004, Baszucki sought to imbue the platform with elements of early social media sites like Friendster. What has developed in the years since is a limitless third place filled with virtual congregations. At one point in late August 2025, Roblox reported a record-breaking 47.3 million concurrent players worldwide.

Instead of rummaging through toy boxes for plastic stethoscopes and stuffed animal patients, children on Roblox can build rudimentary hospitals online, void of the realities of sterile waiting rooms and exorbitant bills. Barring the occasional service outage, nothing stands in the way of playing doctor for hours on end. An endless stream of NPCs act as patients, and a rotating staff of fellow children can hop online and assist with a surgery at any time of day or night. If pretend medicine doesn’t suit a particular child’s interests, there exist nearly infinite alternatives. There are hundreds of iterations of simple, addictive games like Tetris, Snake, and Minesweeper. On the other end of the spectrum are experiences that allow users to design full-blown amusement parks, harkening back to the iterations of Roller Coaster Tycoon that their millennial parents may have once embraced. With friends located a thousand miles away, Roblox allows users to play dress-up, pretend to run a coffee shop, or get a round of Pictionary going.

Roblox’s Theme Park Tycoon 2 is conceptually and mechanically similar to the RollerCoaster Tycoon series of PC games that many millennials remember fondly.

It might be hard to spot the beauty among the cloying colors. Some reflexively scoff at the veneer of Labubus and Italian Brainrot characters (evidently forgetful of the fact that the idols they once held dear weren’t especially sophisticated, either). But those willing to simply observe will see it. Behind the indecipherable slang of live chats is the secret language children use amongst themselves when they believe adults aren’t listening. They run free across digital landscapes, controlling avatar proxies almost as naturally as they would their own bodies.

In a July 2025 interview with NPR, Baszucki went so far as to claim that Roblox “is the safest place for anyone on the internet”.

Yet, a growing chorus of journalists, lawmakers, and parents insist that the platform is not the idyllic space advertised.

Mounting claims argue that Roblox hosts illegal gambling rings targeted at minors, deliberately implementing addictive features to drain the wallets of impressionable children. A class action lawsuit has accused the platform of data harvesting practices without parental consent. Labor rights advocates have raised concerns over underage, unprotected creators working grueling hours without adequate compensation. Most troubling of all are widespread allegations of child sexual exploitation. Numerous assaults, extortion attempts, kidnappings, and suicides have been linked to the misdeeds of nefarious predators prowling Roblox.

In August 2025 – just days before the concurrent player record was broken – Louisiana State Attorney General Liz Murrill filed a lawsuit claiming that Roblox is culpable for the spread of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and broadly neglects to protect its young user base. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond took the first steps toward filing similar legal complaints in September, describing the platform as “a hunting ground for sexual predators”. Kentucky announced a lawsuit of its own in October, the same month in which Florida filed criminal subpoenas against the Roblox Corporation. In November, Texas became the third state to sue, alleging the platform has intentionally concealed safety risks for years.

Outside the United States, countries like Germany, Belgium, Indonesia, and Australia have implemented age and content restrictions of their own to protect children from the worst that Roblox has to offer. Several countries have banned the platform entirely.

Roblox offers grown-ups a rare look into the collective culture children share. However, it is a view unblemished by adult ideals and rose-colored nostalgia. There, in bold and blocky renderings, the shadows that we spend lifetimes repressing from wistful memories are on full display.

Like it or not, Roblox has become integral to the childhoods of millions; we’ve long passed the point of no return, and a crossroads is fast approaching. Consequently, we – all of us, not just parents – have a choice to make.

The easiest route is to turn a blind eye and adopt a laissez-faire attitude concerning the saccarine alternate universe integral to the childhood of millions. Admittedly, this is a tempting course of action. Countless generations of barefoot children have enjoyed innumerable afternoons playing games – often foolish, sometimes bordering on reckless – unsupervised. Ignorance is bliss, and Roblox is an overwhelming, difficult-to-decipher, appallingly imperfect realm.

Or, we can try to understand what exactly is going on – and, in turn, what it means to be a kid blindly navigating a sea of virtual experiences.

Arduous as the latter option may seem, the initial step of logging on is pretty simple.

When creating a new account, there are no prompts requesting email addresses or phone numbers. Instead, the only information asked of account holders is their date of birth. Presumably, this is to restrict adolescent users to age-appropriate content. As of November 2025, there is nothing, in practice, preventing people from simply lying about their age.

Though Roblox hosts millions of experiences, only a few dozen appear on the Roblox homepage at any given time. Even so, settling on a starting point is often the first challenge first-timers face.

But, for the purposes of illustrating the absolute basics of Roblox functionality, Grow a Garden is as suitable a place to start. Having accrued over 30 billion visits since its March 2025 launch, Grow a Garden is currently one of the most popular experiences on the platform. It is exactly what the title implies, making it an approachable point of departure for elders who dabbled with Farmville during Facebook’s salad days.

Navigation with the arrow keys is intuitive. Working the land takes little more than the click of a trackpad or mouse. The content of the game – growing a garden – is not inundated with esoteric memes and mechanics decipherable only to the ultra-malleable minds of chronically online children. The absence of these practical distractions allows inquiring minds to better focus on the addictive gameplay and complex internal economy that has made Grow a Garden immensely popular. Featuring marketing tactics commonplace throughout the platform, it illustrates exactly how Roblox became a multibillion-dollar industry.

Grow a Garden players are welcomed with an empty brown canvas of dirt and a pocketful of carrot seeds. Once sown, the seeds take approximately ten seconds to mature, no watering or weeding necessary. You can watch the little green leafy pixels generate before your eyes in real time, creeping out toward a sun without warmth.

After each plant is grown and plucked from the soil, the next step is to bring them to a smiling NPC permanently stationed at a nearby farmstand simply labeled “SELL STUFF”. Just like the real world, not all crops are created equally. Their size varies, and some crops develop mutations at random. These combined factors determine the overall market value of your harvest. My first haul yielded just a few shekels (Grow a Garden’s in-game currency), but it was enough to visit the seed vendor posted just a few steps away, beginning the process anew.

This is where things get a bit more complicated.

At the Seed Shop, there are approximately two dozen varieties of seeds for sale. However, the seed supplier has a finite number of seeds, and some seeds are available less frequently than others. Only carrot seeds (and a couple of other, similarly low-value options) are guaranteed to be on hand at any given time. The rarer the seed, the higher the price tag attached. While the humble carrot seed is available for just ten sheckels apiece, top-tier seeds cost tens of millions of sheckels.

The incredibly low profitability of the most readily available crops creates conflict. Should you wish to progress past a low ROI carrot mining operation, there’s heavy incentive to get your hands on rarer seeds that yield higher profits as soon as possible. However, many rare seeds are prohibitively expensive to all but the most seasoned players. Every five minutes, the store restocks with new inventory, serving as a double-edged sword. Though undesirable inventory quickly cycles through, players face a narrow purchase window when desirable seeds are made available.

Luckily, there is one surefire way to break yourself out of the carrot plant/harvest/sell cycle a little more expeditiously, even if you’re short on shekels: Robux.

A single “Legendary” pumpkin seed may be bought for 3000 shekels or 210 Robux. Shekels are earned through gameplay, patience, and sheer luck, whereas a Robux payment is nearly instantaneous and as simple as clicking a button.

Robux are a second form of currency, which, unlike Grow a Garden shekels, are usable across all experiences hosted on the Roblox platform. They’re generally procured through real-world transactions, using real-world money.

Grow A Garden allows users to bypass hours of tedious gameplay and pay for seeds with Robux. Alternatively, should the existing seed inventory prove lackluster, impatient players can use Robux to instantaneously restock the shop selection at random (though this certainly does not guarantee a better draw).

Converting the value of Roblox goods into a real-world price.

The Seed Shop represents just a small fraction of what shekels/Robux/cash can buy within the Grow a Garden universe. For example, players can purchase pet eggs that hatch chunky animal companions with special abilities to boost a garden’s output. Simon – the “golden lab” that trots around my plot – has a 10.46% chance of digging up a random seed every 55.38 seconds. There are watering cans to speed plant growth, trowels to transplant crops, and sprinklers to increase the probability of larger crops. Special event patches offer loot boxes – lottery-style consumables redeemable for a predetermined selection of randomized prizes – loaded with limited-time items.

Detached onlookers may not immediately recognize the appeal in the deeply stupid concept of a garden that will never yield physical fruit. But after a few minutes of gameplay, it becomes evident that the steady cycle scratches some deeply hardwired psychological itch. Each click to collect from the blueberry bramble provides a tiny dopamine rush. Every inventory sale adds to a resource pile that can further fuel the pleasurable rhythm of cultivating and collecting. Fully-fledged adults can easily get lost in the merry-go-round of constant imaginary reward, set to endless loops of Vivaldi’s Four Seasons and Mozart’s Turkish March. Developing children stand little chance of organically breaking free of Grow a Garden’s diabolically crafted compulsive loop.

But it’s not just the satisfying sequence of agriculture management that ensnares users. Though Grow a Garden's default servers are small, it immediately became evident during my first playthrough that the NPCs, my seed-sniffing hound, and I were not alone. Gifts and friend requests came my way almost instantaneously, without prompting, from complete strangers.

It took just a couple of minutes to piece together these surface-level gestures of kindness. Following the warm welcome, a humanoid farmer approached me with a Romanesco crop held in outstretched arms. Through Roblox’s chat feature, it began asking for Robux. When I failed to respond to the crude attempt at initiating a trade, it resorted to pleading. “Plsssssssssssssssssss,” it begged while bouncing up and down on my avatar’s head.

As I’d soon come to realize, there exists a widespread unspoken culture of bargaining across the platform. Virtually every experience – not just Grow a Garden – constantly solicits Robux microtransactions, promising enhanced gameplay in the form of premium game-exclusive features and unique cosmetics. However, a large percentage of the Roblox population lacks a consistent source of income. Many will readily exchange whatever virtual goods they have on hand in exchange for the Robux necessary to make an impulse purchase.

There’s a good explanation as to why microtransactions are so ubiquitous throughout Roblox: they are the only means by which the vast majority of developers receive any pay at all. Making anything close to a living wage off of a Roblox creation is only attainable by securing thousands upon thousands of small sales.

As mentioned earlier, the Roblox ecosystem relies far more on motivated hobbyists and idealistic dreamers than it does paid employees. In order to facilitate this, developers are offered a cut of the profits generated by microtransactions (or subscription-based offerings) purchased within experiences in place of a regular salary. This, in turn, creates a massive incentive to monetize gameplay elements and institute chance-based mechanics that border on gambling.

The inventive tactics of upstarts are so effective (especially when employed against young audiences with poor impulse control) that Roblox advertises itself as “one of the biggest virtual economies,” boasting a GDP “as large as that of some countries”. Over time, these claims have convinced impressionable industry newcomers that Roblox is a land of opportunity for driven young developers dreaming of a future in game design.

Unfortunately, for all but a select few, earnings come in just a few pennies at a time, if at all.

In truth, it takes many hundreds of microtransactions for a developer to turn a significant profit. Every time a player makes a purchase, Roblox skims a 30% cut. The remaining 70% of Robux spent goes straight to developers. Therein lies the catch – developers are literally paid in Robux, a currency unusable outside of the Roblox platform. Though the rate customers pay currently stands around $0.01 USD per Robux, developers face a brutal exchange rate when converting back into cash – $0.0038 USD per Robux, as of September 2025.

Illustrating how the majority of customer purchases remain within the Roblox ecosystem, rather than in the hands of game developers.

Developers need at least 30,000 Robux to cash out at all. Most fail to reach this threshold. Instead, their Robux either sit in virtual wallets (in which case Roblox retains 100% of the original transaction) or are fed back into the Roblox economy, where the cycle of skimming continues. This practice has drawn comparisons to company scrips utilized during the height of America’s mining industry from critics.

In response, Roblox justifies undercuts as a necessary evil. Their share of earnings goes toward platform upkeep, which includes infrastructure hosting, data storage, payment processing, and customer support. Perhaps most importantly, the money taken out of developers’ hands is said to be funneled back into funding (allegedly) cutting-edge moderation. If a developer wants to showcase their work to younger audiences, Roblox reckons, they should shoulder some of the costs to keep them safe on the platform.

Phrased this way, one could argue that the substantial deductions Roblox inflicts are justified. However, the argument hinges on the efficacy of Roblox’s safety measures in actually protecting its underage users.

And as the platform gains notoriety and recognition, more people are professing a startling disconnect between what Roblox says and what it presents.

It is perhaps most readily apparent in an experience called Spray Paint!

Though not quite the viral phenomenon that is Grow a Garden, Spray Paint! has enjoyed evergreen popularity over the last five years, garnering 1.3 billion visits. It’s advertised as a harmless, skate park-shaped blank drawing pad, stored on a shared server. For parents who fondly remember hours spent doodling in MS Paint and Crayola Art Studio (and have been placated by Roblox promises of moderation), it’s a seemingly safe choice.

But should a curious player wander into an unassuming manhole next to an in-ground half pipe, they’ll stumble onto something far more sinister. In the depths of the sewers are ominous messages scrawled across the brick-lined tunnel walls of a subterranean labyrinth. Dawdle too long, and the sound of dissonant strings will fill the halls. Out of the darkness darts a pink pony-tailed NPC, who will unceremoniously stab your avatar to death.

Cool

It’s an easter egg that reads more like a playground urban legend, shocking if you happen upon it. Though users under the age of 13 lost access to Spray Paint! in a blanket November 2024 policy update, there’s no doubt that thousands of unsuspecting, easily frightened grade schoolers were (and likely, continue to be) haunted by this hidden encounter. After all, the game’s rating is marked as “moderate”, making no mention of violent elements within the experience.

But through an adult lens, the pink-haired serial murderess jumpscare is hardly the most disturbing thing about Spray Paint! The true horror is on the surface, in clues that illustrate the extent to which Roblox leaves users to govern themselves.

Boombox-wielding avatars blast audio files of popular songs, some of which boast uncensored, decidedly explicit language. Though Roblox reserves the right to ban users who choose to upload copyrighted material, the denizens of Spray Paint! have found ways to circumvent these restrictions. While concern over a stray slur may read as pearl-clutching, the fact that such songs are allowed to blast through a children’s game suggests that Roblox’s ability to moderate uploaded audio assets may at best be lacking.

Amidst blaring Bad Bunny lyrics, you’ll sometimes find legitimately talented artists working intently on small masterpieces. Right beside these impressive works, it’s not uncommon to witness brightly-colored swastikas and huge, pendulous dicks drawn in real time by servermates. Though these doodles directly violate the rules laid out by Spray Paint! upon login, it’s the sort of behavior to be expected from immature, rebellious tweens to a certain extent. Thinking back on the crude pencil lead-carved drawings engraved on the surface of the schoolroom desks I once worked on, their presence is to be expected, to an extent.

Yet nothing seems to stand in the way of this extremely predictable inappropriate behavior, suggesting once more that it isn’t difficult to bypass existing Roblox safeguards. Instead, Spray Paint! users are largely left to police bad behavior amongst themselves. While those who choose to violate the rules of the experience may be booted from Spray Paint! for bad behavior, this only seems to take effect if the majority of users in the server vote in favor of the boot.

Sometimes, good intentions backfired entirely. I witnessed at least one user, attempting to paint over a scrawled racist remark, get booted for “ruining artwork” after a vote initiated by a user with the handle “jimcrolaws7”.

What was perhaps the most egregious offense, though, was not so obvious as naughty words in big bold letters or a sloppily-drawn fascist symbol. It was instead posted to a sign prominently attached to a chain link fence for all to see.

There, I found an invitation to leave the confines of Roblox entirely in favor of a Spray Paint!-themed Discord server.

(CONTINUED IN PART 2)