Over the last few years, Discord has become something of a dirty word. The VoIP communication platform, capable of hosting community servers and facilitating direct messaging alike, is often associated with the most depraved society has to offer.

If mainstream sources are to be taken at face value, it is the stomping grounds for manifesto-writing mass murderers and shrouded basement dwellers hoarding stashes of illicit pornography. It is where members of nihilistic violent extremist networks commiserate and radicalize one another in the depths of misanthropic chat logs. If Roblox is portrayed as a public playground, Discord is often characterized as a dark alleyway.

Like a dark alleyway, Discord isn’t intrinsically dangerous. Few things in life fall neatly into absolutes, and Discord is no exception; the vast majority of happenings on the platform are harmless. Rather, the concern shrouding both dark alleys and Discord is that, by nature, they’re environments that can host unpleasant things with ease. Just as criminals thrive in shadow, the intimate confines of a DM or small, sparsely moderated server suit the needs of those who want to go about their business largely unnoticed.

With these considerations in mind, it may come as a surprise to learn that a longstanding, high-traffic Roblox experience like Spray Paint! explicitly encourages its users to follow a link to join a Discord server.

Note that the advertisement pushing this Discord server lists “ability to report players” as a “benefit you are missing out on”. This wording, implying that users must turn to a third party to take action against rule-breakers and bad actors, inherently begs questions of how inefficient Roblox moderation truly is.

Recently, Roblox has repeatedly boasted to media outlets about the launch of “over 100 safety initiatives” since January 2025. “We’re constantly improving our detection systems to identify conversations that attempt to take anyone, especially children, off of Roblox to another platform,” reads an official Roblox family guide to child safety. Sharing any URL via text chat or embedded media is (supposedly) strictly prohibited, per Roblox Community Standards. Based on these stated stances, one would think that a Discord server broadcast at the center of a Roblox experience would be a blatant violation of the platform’s safety policies.

But the rules concerning off-platform promotion are murkier than press releases might lead one to believe.

Despite prohibitions that imply that every effort is being made to keep kids within the confines of Roblox, there are exceptions. Discord servers are expressly allowed to be attached to games as “social links” in experience description pages. Likewise, links in embedded media are allowed when “expressly authorized by or in partnership with Roblox”.

Whether the Discord advertisement in Spray Paint! that I came across technically qualifies as an authorized link or a safety violation is unclear. But its presence alone is troubling. At best, it suggests incompetence and apathy on Roblox’s part concerning the enforcement of its own safety policies. At worst, it suggests that people are purposely being misled by Roblox, and the platitudes fed to parents belie a practice of directing children to greener, less-moderated pastures. Whatever the case, it’s indicative of this: that the Roblox Corporation’s priorities lie in platform growth rather than user welfare.

The connection that clearly exists between Roblox and Discord, falling somewhere between a reluctant truce and a full-blown symbiotic relationship, only really makes sense when growth is taken into account. Having skyrocketed in popularity post-COVID, Roblox has reached near market saturation among children under 14. Among children, there is very little room left to grow. In response, the corporation has long made concerted efforts to attract older people to the platform. Back in 2023, Roblox introduced exclusive experiences only accessible to users over the age of 17. CEO David Baszucki has long toyed with the idea of launching a Roblox dating feature for adults.

However, a major obstacle has driven away the older gamers Roblox so badly wants. To quell parental concerns, the platform’s chat feature is, naturally, heavily censored. While these chat filters are easy enough for determined individuals to circumvent through embedded media assets, intentional misspellings, and in-game actions (as seen in Spray Paint!), most adults would rather not communicate through a platform that automatically redacts words and phrases such as “bastard”, “YouTube”, and “9/11”. Considering how integral social interaction – and, by virtue, communication – is to the majority of Roblox experiences, it’s a major deterrent that stands in the way of attracting and maintaining coveted adult users long-term.

Discord, which started as a tool specifically catering to online gamers, provides a neat solution to this predicament. The platform hosts roughly 19 million active community servers, centered around virtually any topic you could possibly imagine, each boasting anywhere from a half dozen to several million members. When Roblox redirects users to game-based Discord communities, it provides players with a means of unobstructed communication without actually having to sacrifice any of the safety measures central to its marketing. Meanwhile, Discord benefits from the arrangement when new generations of young gamers hooked on Roblox create accounts and actively engage with their product.

Subsequently, nearly all of the most popular games on Roblox have dedicated Discord communities directly linked to their games. Spray Paint! is hardly unique in encouraging cross-platform communication; it’s standard throughout the Roblox ecosystem. Promoting one another is a win-win scenario for both companies. In a perfect world, it would be a win for players looking to connect with fellow game enthusiasts, too.

But there are a few problems purposely overlooked.

The root issue is simple. Roblox is a platform filled with children, designed to suit their tastes and (supposedly) considerate of their needs. Discord, on the other hand, was never designed with children in mind. While the minimum age to create a Discord account in most countries is 13, the platform does not verify ages, allowing users to easily misrepresent themselves. Furthermore, many Roblox experiences said to be suitable for children as young as 5 years old link directly to corresponding Discord servers.

Adopt Me , an incredibly popular Roblox experience marked as suitable for ages 5 and over, has a link on its launch page directly leading to a Discord server.

What’s more, even though a 13-year-old can make a Discord account doesn’t mean that they necessarily should. While it’s true that many Discord communities are harmless and committed to maintaining a safe space for all members, maintaining the safety of a server falls almost entirely on the shoulders of unpaid volunteer moderators on a server-by-server basis. Though community guidelines exist, Discord largely relies on such individuals to report violations. This results in many corners of the platform going entirely unpoliced.

To expect an elementary or middle school student to fend for themselves and recognize danger in such an unregulated space is unrealistic, to say the least. Unfortunately, serial predators of all stripes are well aware of the systemic lack of oversight, and readily take advantage of it to exploit victims in any number of ways.

Underreported but all too common are financially motivated cross-platform rackets that thrive within a robust Roblox-fueled black market. Many turn to Discord trading servers and other unaffiliated online marketplaces to peddle Robux, skins, and accessories free of the platform’s exorbitant middleman taxes and conversion fees. This allows sellers to significantly markdown items while still maintaining a profit, and buyers (particularly strapped-for-cash kids) are all too willing to strike under-the-table deals.

But amongst honest vendors hide phishing scams that culminate in thieves emptying the inventories and digital wallets of kids who have unwittingly shared their login credentials. Other times, a buyer or seller will simply fail to hold up their end of a bargain, with one party ghosting the other once they’ve received whatever it is they want. Roblox doesn’t protect those who conduct business off the platform, offering little recourse for victims and allowing dishonest individuals to evade punishment.

In the same vein, many young programmers and designers interested in monetizing their skills on Roblox (but well aware of the astronomical unlikelihood of an independent project organically reaching greatness) turn to Discord for independent contract work. While Roblox does host a Talent Hub of its own, there’s absolutely no incentive to use it. Roblox offers no guarantees of contract enforcement or payment, despite the fact that Roblox relies heavily on independent creators and studios to churn out content and keep the platform running. A far larger pool of opportunities exists outside the confines of the Hub, and the community-oriented nature of Discord allows workers lacking in experience to feel like they are part of a team. But labor exploitation, particularly of underage enthusiasts, is rife.

“Make Anything. Reach Millions. Earn Serious Cash” was a slogan previously featured on the Roblox homepage, meant to entice aspiring developers hoping to launch a career for themselves. It has since been retired following criticism and claims of false advertising . According to the Roblox Corporation’s 2024 Annual Commissions Report , of the “millions of active developers” who earned Robux on the platform over the fiscal year, only about 17k were eligible and willing to cash earned Robux into real-world currency.

Long hours for low flat-fee payments (often in the form of Robux that may or may not be eligible for cashout) are par for the course. Power imbalances are stark. Without contracts in place, employer expectations and deadlines can change at any time, and nothing other than good faith ensures that a contractor will be compensated for their efforts. There are no regulations in place to ensure that clients comply with child labor laws.

Oftentimes, young developers are drained of their passion and discarded, spent before they’ve even had the chance to explore their dreams fully.

A job listed on a popular Discord server called RoDevs. It offers an individual with “1-2 years experience” somewhere between 5k-10k (worth around $50-$100 USD before service fees) Robux for 16-32 hours of work. In the best-case scenario (maximum pay for minimum hours), this amounts to about 625 Robux (equivalent to approximately $6 USD before service fees) per hour, significantly below the US federal minimum wage.

But financial fraud and questionable labor practices pale in comparison to the worst of what Robox has to offer. Over the years, harrowing tales of emotional, physical, and sexual abuse have emerged, revealing a complex web of cross-platform communication used to coordinate and carry out horrendous crimes. While the tactics and intentions of such predators differ, the common denominator connecting them all is Roblox as a point of origin.

Hiding in plain sight, there exists an entire subgenre of erotic Roblox experiences, colloquially termed “condo games”. Within these experiences, users are allowed to don exaggerated genitalia and simulate sex acts in seedy virtual bathroom stalls or dimly-lit nightclubs. Often, they’re short-lived, as Roblox is generally quick to take action against such blatantly clear offenses. But their efforts amount to a never-ending game of whack-a-mole, as the source code for deleted games can simply be reuploaded under new titles. Condo-themed Discord servers link directly to newly functioning sexually charged games, perpetuating the cycle.

The query “Roblox sex” yields over 110k results on a pornographic website. Many results are simple screen recordings of virtual sexual encounters taking place in condo games. (I chose not to include thumbnails – you’re welcome.)

While there should not be space for condo games on a platform that purports to be safe for children, danger is often not so easily discernible. At the very least, condo games are honest in nature – the same cannot be said for other traps that lie in wait for unsupervised children on Roblox.

Rather than lure underage users to fleeting, outwardly degenerate condo games, evidence suggests that the majority of predators simply meet kids where they are – within popular experiences that virtually anyone can access. Limited age verification allows ill-intentioned adults to hide their age and seek out the loneliest, most vulnerable kids in any given experience. No one bats an eye when a newfound “friend” asks to shift conversations to Discord and other third-party chat apps. Doing so is so commonplace, so ingrained in the social and economic culture surrounding Roblox, that it hardly raises alarms.

Of course, once victims shirk the limited protections offered by Roblox, abuse can quickly escalate. Predators posing as preteen boyfriends and girlfriends in the throes of love solicit nude photographs from prey. They shamelessly type out sexual fantasies and coerce kids into participating in text-based role play. Some unknowable subset attempts to take things a step further, organizing IRL trysts that may culminate in sexual assault. Most are likely to fail in their endeavors, but a concerning number succeed. A 10-year-old in California was kidnapped earlier this spring, as was a 13-year-old in Iowa.

And when manipulating potential victims under the guise of love or friendship alone doesn’t work, exploitation oftentimes becomes transactional.

Chat excerpts I found within 90 seconds of logging onto a condo-themed Discord server (which I found with ease using Discord’s server search functionality) boasting over 87k members. Note the request for “horny girls willing to do anything for robux”.

As mentioned previously, bartering is widespread throughout Roblox. Within seconds of logging on for the very first time, I had a stranger attempt to initiate the trade of a rare romanesco plant for Robux within Grow a Garden, an experience that by all metrics appears harmless. But more often than not, kids don’t have romanesco plants to spare. As unbelievable as it sounds, some users will offer their bodies in place of virtual assets if they believe they can get a few Robux out of the transaction.

This is hardly conjecture, and a multitude of cases illustrate just how integral the Roblox economy is in facilitating problematic situations. In 2020, a registered sex offender in Kansas was arrested for enticing an eight-year-old with Robux in exchange for explicit videos. A 2021 Rolling Stone report featured a self-proclaimed teenage “Roblox stripper” regaling stories of “rich guys” spending up to 2,000 Robux for virtual lap dances. In 2024, a 13-year-old was offered Roblox gift cards for sexually charged photos by a predator posing as a 16-year-old in a popular experience called Pet Simulator. When the boy tried to cut ties, the same images were used as blackmail to leverage the inappropriate relationship further. The same year, a 14-year-old girl from California was sexually assaulted by a man who frequently gifted her Robux to garner trust. Disturbingly, the use of Roblox’s artificial currency in negotiating the sale of children’s bodies ultimately results in the company profiting.

The rampant abuse has conjured widespread, long-term – even permanent – damage. As of October 2025, law firm Anapol Weiss has filed twelve wrongful death lawsuits connected to Roblox-related exploitation.

Naturally, Roblox has been quick to shift blame to platforms like Discord whenever possible. Being careful not to mention the intertwined, mutually beneficial relationship shared between the two platforms, PR reps cite an inability to control what happens outside of the confines of Roblox, absolving themselves of any responsibility over the well-being of their users. They’ll reference surface-level efforts aimed at creating some semblance of concern, such as the automatic flagging of the word “discord” through the platform’s proprietary chat feature. But links and outright promotion of the very same platform are plentiful, and, as Spray Paint! demonstrates, filters are very easily evaded. They know full well that to take sincere action beyond the absolute bare minimum would potentially hinder growth among the mature demographic Roblox is actively attempting to court. For years, Roblox has deflected.

In the face of mounting controversy, Vice President of Civility and Partnerships Tami Bhaumik recently went so far as to suggest that fears are overblown. She stated at a September 2025 event hosted by Axios Media:

“A lot of the negative press has come from things that have happened five years ago. Roblox has always prioritized safety, and we continue to iterate over time. So our platform is very different today than it was even six months.”

Disregarding the fact that Bhaumik is hardly a neutral party, any open-minded individual might wonder if there is truth to her words. When you hear phrases as charged as “pedophilic hellscape” from a headline, it’s natural to suspect some exaggeration could be at play. In a pool of hundreds of millions of users, tragic outcomes are inevitable. There is some comfort in believing that the horror stories regaled in lawsuits represent extreme outliers.

Measuring the true scope of the problem, as an individual outsider looking in, is difficult to ascertain. But what I was able to determine was this: it did not take long for Roblox to recommend questionable experiences that brought back unpleasant memories of my own adolescent internet misadventures.

Eavesdropping on a Roblox Therapy session.

One evening, just a few weeks ago, I spent about an hour dropping in on an experience called Therapy. Therapy is a truly fascinating but wholly unhinged experience that could only come from the minds of people whose formative years were inundated with school shooters and pandemic lockdowns. It is nothing more than a chatroom stationed in the crude semblance of a therapist’s office. Children log in and take turns playing the part of therapist and patient, all the while venting to one another about their parents, their crushes, and their futures.

When I had my fill of eavesdropping on juvenile woes, I was redirected to the Roblox home screen. There, I found a new experience recommendation waiting for me, under the somewhat innocuous name Ro-Social.

In retrospect, I understand the rationale behind this suggestion. Ro-Social, like Therapy, is a chat-centric experience. Whatever algorithm Roblox uses to determine suggestions logically gathered that I was seeking someone to talk to.

But unlike the public forum of the make-believe therapist’s office, entering Ro-Social dumped me into a private, bare-bones messenger (separate from the moderated chat feature integrated into the Roblox platform), where an anonymous partner greeted me. Three words in, I was solicited for cam sex. When I vaguely replied that I was “too young” and wasn’t interested, my suitor was not deterred.

This was the very first conversation I had on an experience called Ro-Social, which encourages users to “Talk to Strangers”. It appears to be modeled after Omegle, a webchat service that operated from 2009-2023, infamous for its numerous child sexual abuse controversies.

Everything about this encounter – down to the formatting of the chat feature – was eerily familiar. Unintentionally, I had stumbled into a reincarnation of Omegle, a webchat service that operated from 2009-2023.

Infamous for its numerous child sexual abuse controversies, logging onto Omegle was a sort of twisted rite of passage for those coming of age in the late 00s. It was nearly guaranteed that, regardless of age or gender, you’d be greeted with an onslaught of men actively jerking off to you in earnest, perhaps even urging you to join in. It was widespread, normalized pedophilia, frequently happening on the family computers of parents who did not yet fully understand (or care to understand) the depravity the internet held in store. It shut down permanently after numerous lawsuits brought to light a widespread issue of underage “cam slaves” unwittingly recorded and blackmailed into producing additional CSAM.

And here it was, an unpleasant acquaintance I thought had surely died, reintroduced to me by Roblox, supposedly the safest place on the internet for kids.

The format of Omegle – down to the “Talk to Strangers!” tagline – is nearly identical to Ro-Social.

There’s no way for me to know exactly who was on the other end of my Ro-Social conversations – they could have been horny fourteen-year-old boys, desperate and naive and willing, just as easily as they could have been true-blue sex offenders with sinister intentions. But the point is moot. This brief encounter definitively proved that hypersexual corners of Roblox are readily accessible, regardless of whether or not one actively seeks them out.

And I am not alone in this opinion. Not long after I stumbled upon Ro-Social, one of the most influential figures within the Roblox universe spoke out against the very same experience.

He goes by the moniker Schlep, and he’s widely considered to be the leader of a movement meant to hold Roblox accountable for its actions.

A Texas-based YouTuber in his early twenties, Schlep grew up on Roblox. As a preteen, he began teaching himself to code, and honed his skills to the point where he caught the attention of a “very popular” game developer. What began as a mentorship progressed into sexual grooming, which Schlep asserts was exacerbated by the power imbalance given the developer’s clout within the Roblox community. The abuse culminated in a suicide attempt, prompting Shlep’s mother to file a report to Roblox detailing the inappropriate behavior. Despite clear violations of Roblox’s safety policies, nothing came of the complaints.

Deeply frustrated by the inaction of the gaming juggernaut, Schlep vowed to channel his trauma into advocacy. It started as simply drawing attention to a few of the most problematic experiences on his personal YouTube channel. As his following grew, the videos morphed into To Catch a Predator-inspired sting operations, dedicated to exposing would-be abusers seeking underage victims. Ultimately, his work has thus far led to the arrest of six separate individuals.

His work fits neatly into a larger, emerging genre of “vigilante” predator-catching content, in which internet-savvy citizens attract, lure, and ultimately confront alleged pedophiles. The ethics of the practice are admittedly grey, and Schlep is no exception – their motivations fall somewhere in a spectrum ranging from sincere desire to improve public welfare to a simple drive to ridicule people who (allegedly) deserve it. Regardless of the morality behind Schlep’s work specifically, his story and continued efforts have made him something of a folk hero. Aside from exposing unsavory individuals seeking to commit sex crimes, Schlep’s actions have taken aim at a corporate goliath.

Screenshots from a November 2024 YouTube video uploaded by Schlep, featuring the confrontation and subsequent arrest of a Roblox predator.

Schlep’s work has not gone unnoticed by his adversary. In August 2025, Roblox not only banned Schlep from the platform but also issued a cease-and-desist order, threatening legal action if he continued to produce honey-trap humiliation content. This unintentionally backfired, launching an online movement of fed-up gamers to insist that Roblox "free Schlep”. Within days, Roblox put out a statement broadly accusing vigilante actors of “creating situations” that put the community at risk, further fueling the fire. The controversy then reached the ears of none other than Chris Hansen of To Catch a Predator fame. Hansen has since started working on a documentary on Roblox’s predator problem, which he claimed was “about 70% complete” in November 2025.

steak, a streamer with a 4M+ subscriber count, staged and broadcast a “Free Schlep” protest on August 15th in front of the Utah State Capitol. Thousands of “FREE SCHLEP”s poured in through the comments section over the course of the stream.

What happens with Roblox from this point forward is anyone’s guess. As criticism about rampant exploitation becomes increasingly difficult to ignore, the insistence that Roblox represents the gold standard of online safety practice becomes less believable. Quick fixes pitched as innovative strides in security just aren’t cutting it anymore. The most recent – a facial age estimation software powered by Persona Identities, set to roll out globally by early 2026 – has been lambasted before it has even had a chance to be fully implemented. If effective, the update may very well make Roblox marginally safer by restricting some interactions between Roblox users outside one another’s age group. However, concerns have already been raised concerning the overall efficacy of the technology. The update does little to combat criticism that many of Roblox’s moderation woes can be traced to an overreliance on imperfect AI. Some netizens fear that Roblox may store harvested biometric data in the future.

Perhaps the problems plaguing Roblox are ungovernable and eternal, something that even a multibillion-dollar gaming gauntlet cannot hope to tackle. Maybe such actions, flawed as they are, are the best that can be done.

I submitted my correct birthday – December 16, 1992 – into Roblox when I created an account. Roblox decided to bump my age down after a facial analysis.

But I doubt it.

There is something rare and special happening on Roblox. When you take a moment to simply watch what’s going on, you’ll see moments of kids just being kids – no small feat, in a world that at times seems to be rapidly decaying on both a physical and spiritual level. Even in a world deemed too dangerous for kids to play outside unsupervised, they still find ways to congregate and create and play. To watch what is going on on Roblox is to peer into the culture of children, one that’s familiar but fades from memory with the passing of time.

But the reality of what’s happening on Roblox is not distorted by the rose-tinted glasses that shape our personal memories. When you watch long enough, it becomes clear that the sin was never in the existence of Roblox itself. It is the continued, intentional choice of inaction and indifference where the evil truly lies.

Over the last several weeks, recollections of online perils of years past have returned to me. I can remember my cousin listing my age on Myspace as sixteen, when really I was still a few months shy of 13. The following year, an innocent foray into a public chat room quickly escalated when a man(?) on AIM began contacting me directly, divulging in dark pornographic fantasies and pleading that I photograph my naked body using the digital camera I received as a birthday gift. When I blocked his username, he used a different account to scorn my evasive maneuvers. I thought that I lost him for good when I subsequently abandoned that AIM account entirely and never heard from him again. It never occurred to me to bring it up as something particularly traumatizing, because by the time I had turned 15, nearly every kid I knew had stories of their own, populated with erect, unsolicited adult dicks, each blow softened by low-res pixelation and assurances that it was commonplace, to be expected.

In retrospect, that belief and my surviving memories suggest that the stranger on instant messenger nearly twenty years ago is something that can’t fully be escaped. Ro-Social – the Omegle clone I happened upon – was deleted sometime in early November. Last week, Schlep reported that the same developer has since reuploaded the experience.

A lot is different, but nothing much has really changed.

But the notion that this has to be accepted as a norm – now and forevermore – is something I wholeheartedly reject. And you should, too. Because even if what we face is an unkillable force, we have an obligation to quell the worst parts of ourselves.

And to do that, we need to stop looking away.