Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 2, which aired Wed. September 29, 2021.

For anyone familiar with Survivor, last week’s premiere was a cornucopia of content. Parsing through all of the new information after a year and a half of nothing wasn’t unpleasant, but it was mentally exausting. The best comparison I can think to make is the sensory overload you might feel at a state fair, with neon signs flashing on all sides and the pervasive smell of fried food overpowering your ability think rationally.

Last night’s installment, on the other hand, felt like a familiar friend refreshed from a long vacation. With the mayhem of Episode One past, I recognized Episode Two as the program I’ve tuned into off-and-on for the past twenty years.

That being said, it’s not as if everything’s back to the way it once was. Survivor is a beast in constant flux, we’re starting to get a clearer look at what changes are here to stay.

Here’s What Happens:

There’s no time to pause in this accelerated iteration of the game, and even what would otherwise be rather innocuous scenes featuring the hardships of camp life are injected with adreneline. The very first frames of this episode open with a burst of flame, followed directly by Brad unleashing a torrent of mounting anxiety concerning the previous episode’s tribal council (evidently disregarding the fact that last week’s boot, Sara, was the only person to throw a vote his way). We then watch Ricard and JD tread together towards the well to gather some water. Brad, fueled by paranoia, convinces himself that the two men MUST be up to something nefarious. In order to thwart…whatever they’re doing…he decides to run full speed down a different route to the well so that he can hunker down in a nearby bush and eavesdrop on their conversation. He makes no effort to hide this mad dash from Genie or Shan, who rolls her eyes at the wacky antic.

Brad beats the other men to the well and shuts his eyes as tightly as he can, concerned that his prey will “feel” his gaze. And what does he hear? Predictably, JD and Ricard are discussing their wariness of Brad, probably because he has just proven himself to be the type of person to dive into a bush and eavesdrop on a private conversation. As the men meander away, Brad bolts back to camp to keep up the facade that he’d been lounging around the fire all along. Unfortunately, the effort is all for naught when Shan relays the events of the afternoon back to Ricard, thus making Brad the green Ua tribe’s next likely target.

Brad closes his eyes as tightly as he can in hopes that his marks won’t see him.

Moving on to the blue Luvu tribe (Bluvu?), Deshawn exclaims, “This sucks!” as he awkwardly tries to start fire with a flint and machete. After watching him struggle for an unspecified amount of time, Naseer steps in to help and immediately conjures sparks. Having lived much of his life in a small Sri Lankan village, it seems that much of the drudgery of camp life comes as second nature to him. His infectious positive attitude and practical utility has left the rest of the tribe enamored.

Meanwhile, things aren’t looking so hot for the yellow Yase tribe. If this tribe was a singular entity, said entity would almost certainly be in the death throes of some horrible prion disease. I’m not sure that these folks have even had anything to eat since Jeff dumped them from the side of the barge last episode.

Even so, there are some signs of life. Xander takes advantage of a moment alone to look around for an advantage. He finds lodged inside the broken trunk of a tree some sort of wrapped up message brandishing a bold BEWARE, along with a warning that he must do whatever the message says to do or leave it behind for someone else. “Daaaaaaaaaaaamn,” he says to no one in particular while pushing back his playful curly locks, “Jeff’s throwing another twist our way”.



Not exactly the type to consider the consequences of a decision ahead of time, Xander takes the little bundle. It reads as follows:

CONGRATULATIONS, YOU HAVE FOUND A THREE-WAY SHARED IMMUNITY IDOL. EACH TRIBE HAS ONE.



BUT…IN ORDER FOR YOUR IDOL TO HAVE POWER, THE OTHER TWO IDOLS MUST ALSO BE FOUND. HERE IS HOW YOU WILL KNOW.



AT THE NEXT IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, YOU MUST SAY A SECRET PHRASE IN FRONT OF THE OTHER PLAYERS. IF ANOTHER PLAYER HAS FOUND THEIR IDOL, THEY WILL REPLY WITH THEIR SECRET PHRASE. ONCE ALL THREE PHRASES HAVE BEEN SAID AT THE SAME IMMUNITY CHALLENGE, THEN ALL THREE IDOLS WILL HAVE POWER.



BUT UNTIL THEN, YOU CANNOT VOTE AT ANY TRIBAL COUNCIL. THIS IS WHY THE ADVANTAGE SAYS…BEWARE.

Xander eager to have found an advantage in the game

Xander’s reaction upon actually reading what the note says moments later

Naturally, Xander shows allies Evvie and Voce his find. What Xander doesn’t realize is that personable Evvie has also built relationships with tribemates Liana and Tiffany. Concerned with the harsh reality that when men and women work together, men often recieve most (if not all) of the credit, Evvie makes the calculated decision to inform her female counterparts of Xander’s advantage.

On to the joint immunity/reward challenge. Thankfully for these poor souls, Jeff produces a miniature Mai Tai idol and states that only one tribe will be voting someone out this round. In addition, the tribes that finish first will be gifted some fishing supplies. Xander is forced to utter his secret phrase (“I truly believe that butterflies are dead relatives saying hi”), and after an awkward silence, Jeff laughs straight in his face. It’s brutal.

Idol and mini idol, both of which look like something that might hold an alcoholic beverage at a Bahama Breeze chain restaurant.

Today, Jeff has another obstacle course in place that requires one tribe member to dive into the ocean to retrieve a key, while two other members must race past some sort of net contraption flanked by a balance beam. Once these tasks are complete, the remaining tribemates must work together to solve an adorable sea turtle puzzle.

It’s a pretty close competition…until Tiffany reaches the balance beam. She just keeps falling off, despite the fact that she is scooting along the beam rather than walking across on two feet. At one point, the editing team decides to slow down and echo Evvie and Xander’s encouraging cries, and for a moment I was all but sure Tiffany would drop dead on the spot. However, Tiffany finally makes it across the obstacle course. Unfortunately it comes a little too late and both tribes finish their turtles, sending a dejected Yase to tribal council.

Tiffany attempts to cross the balance beam

Before sending everyone back to camp, the first place Bluvu tribe gets to send two people on a mysterious journey to make a private decision; Deshawn and Evvie are whisked away for the excursion. As it turns out, it’s the same island that we were introduced to last time, and everyone (players and viewers) can infer that the two castaways will also have the opportunity to protect or risk their vote. However, the real advantage in Evvie’s eyes comes from the opportunity to get to know and form a relationship with a member of the dominant tribe, who may very well be able to help her survive in the event of a tribe swap or merge. She cements a bond by laying her cards flat on the table. She essentially promises Deshawn that he can safely take the risk for the extra vote, as she’ll need hers for the upcoming tribal council. She also spills the beans on what she knows about the three-way-idol nonsense. The two walk back to their respective tribes, feeling confident.

Evvie successfully makes a new friend

Meanwhile back at Yase, Tiffany initially doesn’t seem too concerned about losing “a minute or two of time, maybe three” at the challenge, despite being a clear liability in the men’s eyes. With little other choice, Voce begins begging Liana to join their side. Instead, Liana turns right back around and relays the exchange to Tiffany. Tiff begins to panic, and seemingly not understanding the mechanics of Xander’s non-idol, insists that they must Voce over Xander. Evvie and Liana try in vain to explain that Xander cannot vote or use his idol based on the note’s stipulations, but the message doesn’t seem to sink in.

At tribal council, Jeff once again whispers through the fourth wall and explains to the audience what to expect from this vote. I expect that it will take a long time for me to get used to Jeff talking to me this way. The conversation around the fire mostly revolves around Voce spitting out analogies comparing an operating room to Survivor and Evvie offering diplomatic non-answers, punctuated by a series of Tiffany side eyes. Once it’s all said and done, Voce is unceremoniously sent home.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

Last night’s episode really won me over because it was full of one of Survivor’s most underrated yet endearing qualities; campiness. Despite watching this alone in an empty house, there were several instances in which I found myself laughing out loud. How can you not chuckle at Jeff’s astonishment concerning Voce’s ability to convert a fraction to a decimal in his head? Although I’m sure I learned that 1/6=.167 in the 5th or 6th grade, Jeff treats this knowledge as if it is something only a genius neurosurgeon could possibly retain. While I applaud Survivor’s efforts to be more inclusive and progressive in its practices, I strongly believe that these silly, humanizing moments make those big changes easier to swallow.

Laughs aside, it was refreshing to see that (thus far) the program stuck with its unspoken oath to provide more diverse perspectives. Evvie once again stood out as a strong narrator, and it’s hard to overstate the significance of that. Over the course of its 21 year history, queer women have rarely recieved much of the Survivor spotlight. Ami Cusack, one of the most visible queer woman in the series' history, only recieved two confessionals in her first two episodes. Scout Cloud Lee, a queer woman who placed 3rd and played a considerable role in the narrative of her season, garnered five. So far, Evvie has been featured in nineteen confessionals. That’s eight more than the next most-shown character of the season, JD.

Evvie isn’t the only one getting special attention, though. Deshawn was a relatively quiet character during the premiere. However, we got a heartfelt confessional in which he cites discipline, determination, and dedication as driving forces towards becoming a physician, working in a field in which black men are among the smallest demographic.

Dashawn gets a little teary-eyed during a confessional

We also got some insight on Naseer, whose upbringing outside of the United States radically differs from those of most Survivor viewers. He’s not the first immigrant to be cast on the show (Cao Boi Bui and Tai Trang are notable past examples), but nonetheless his “otherness” being both emphasized and eagerly embraced is worth noting. Survivor has always made an effort to cast people of varied backgrounds, but the highlighting of each player’s unique life experiences – and explaining how those experiences strengthen their game – is really shaping this season up to be something special.

Perhaps the most visible change of all lies simply in the people seriously considered for elimination on this episode. At such an early stage of the game, it’s almost unheard of for two white, youngish, fittish men without glaring personality flaws to be considered the targets to go home. Traditionally, they’ve been deemed too valuable to tribal strength and unity to consider cutting. Yet what we witnessed last night was a young black woman, a middle-aged teacher from Long Island, and a non-binary PhD candidate donning big glasses dictate the vote entirely.

Tiffany, episode 2’s unlikely kingpin

If that’s not a signal of tectonic shift, I’m not sure what is.