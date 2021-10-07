Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 3, which aired Wed. October 6, 2021.

Another week down, another episode of Survivor in the history books. Like its predecessors, Episode 3 had a lot to absorb. Yet another advantage was thrown into the game – it seems that production is compensating for shorter film time by throwing more variables into the mix than ever before. Everything feels faster, a bit more frenzied. There’s never a moment wasted, and every scene fulfills a purpose.

At this point, we’ve officially transitioned past many of the formal character introductions. Instead, the function of this episode was largely to set the stage for events to come. Now that we have some idea of who the players are, the time has come to finally piece together those interpersonal relationships and group perceptions to build the beginnings of a cohesive narrative.

Here’s What Happens:

“Change is the only thing that’s constant in this world,” sobs Liana as she sits on a blue beach without a sun. Just a few seconds in, the 20-year old student immediately begins relaying how frustrated she was with last episode’s Voce vote. Rightly so – Tiffany acted as a deus ex machina for Xander, who against all logical reasoning was saved seemingly due to Tiff’s outspokeness, paranoia, and poor listening skills.

Liana laments the outcome of the previous episode’s tribal council.

Unfortunately, Liana misses her chance to change her position in the game when she overlooks a brand new “beware” advantage quite literally sitting at her feet by the firepit. Instead, Tiffany spots the little bundle and snags it. Because Tiffany exclaims, “What the hell is this?!” and doesn’t even attempt to hide what she’s doing, she is immediately caught by Evvie, who then alerts a crestfallen Liana.

Tiffany finds an advantage.

The three sit together and read aloud the following message

:

CONGRATULATIONS YOU HAVE FOUND AN ADVANTAGE BUT IT COMES WITH GREAT RISK TONIGHT A BOAT WILL ARRIVE. YOU MUST SNEAK OUT OF CAMP AND GET ON THE BOAT. YOU WILL BE TAKEN TO ANOTHER ISLAND WHERE YOU MUST MAKE A DECISION. YOU WILL THEN RETURN TO CAMP.



FAILURE TO GET ON THE BOAT WILL RESULT IN THE LOSS OF YOUR VOTE AT YOUR NEXT TRIBAL COUNCIL THIS IS WHY THE ADVANTAGE SAYS BEWARE…

Meanwhile, everyone on the green Ua tribe is having some fun on the beach. Everyone, that is, except Brad. Instead of joining the others, he starts going on a spiel about the value of hard work and states that “kids will be kids” (despite the fact that tribemate Genie is only three years younger than him). Brad’s work ethic pays off, not because he successfully accomplishes the chore he sought to do but because he is the one to find the advantage at his camp’s firepit. He gleefully buries it in the dirt after reading.

At the blue Luvu tribe (I’m going to continue calling it Bluvu), Sydney gets straight to work throwing Naseer under the bus. Despite the fact that Naseer seems to be just a few yards away, the law student giggles as she relays that the Sri Lankan immigrant mentioned Danny’s name as a potential target the night before. She also tells Deshawn that he was labeled “desperate” and Heather “a lunatic” by Naseer.

Keeping in mind that this frame is possibly dramatized with a telephoto lens of some sort, Sydney doesn’t appear to care that Naseer is within eye and earshot as she totally roasts him.

Naseer, cognizant that Sydney’s shit-talking is leaving him on the outs, tries to clear the air with his tribemates. As he explains that English is his second language and that he’s liable to misspeak, Sydney rolls her eyes. She then spots her tribe’s beware advantage and promptly snatches it.

Back at Ua, JD is desperately seeking out a hidden immunity idol. Unbeknownst to him, the search is in vain because Brad and Genie have already found the idol advantage. However, in order to actually receive the idol, Brad must say, “I didn’t realize this ‘til now, broccoli is just a bunch of small trees” at the immunity challenge and pray that someone has found the secret phrase hidden at the blue camp. Brad decides to inform Shan, who rightfully is very concerned about Brad possessing two separate advantages.

Brad spills the beans about his advantage, Shan plays it cool whilst she silently panicks over Brad’s newfound power.

Anyway. That night, Sydney, Tiffany, and Brad all have to find a way to get to the secret boat parked along the shore. Sydney and Tiffany just walk over to the rendezvous point without making a scene. Brad concocts some sort of Ferris Bueller decoy composed of a log, a blanket, and some shoes before barrel rolling away. The three then approach a torch-lit hut where they find…another Prisoner’s Dilemma scenario.

This time, the castaways must choose between a tarp or the ability to steal a vote. If all of them try to steal a vote, they will all lose their votes. If all of them choose the tarp, everyone will receive a tarp. If the vote is split, those who chose tarp leave with nothing while the rest get to steal a vote. Despite some tension between the women, they both choose tarp, while Brad absconds with the vote steal.

Brad awkwardly looks on as tension brews between Sydney and Tiffany.

The next morning, Brad awkwardly tries to say the magic broccoli phrase in front of the group and fumbles over his words. Jeff, bearing his widest shit-eating grin, asks Xander whether that level of introspection surprised him. Xander is forced to respond with the line about butterflies being dead relatives saying hi. It’s all for naught because the blue tribe still hasn’t found their secret phrase.

Anyway, today the starving contestants are playing for a plate of fruit. Jeff explains that the participating tribe members must cross a sort of rope balance beam contraption, dig a set of sandbags out from the sand (naturally), and then throw the sandbags onto a series of small platforms situated about ten feet from the ground. As usual, the yellow Yase tribe struggles to get their act together while Ua and Bluvu pull ahead. However, in a shocking turn of events, Yase is actually really good at getting their sandbags onto their tiny perches. Meanwhile, JD destroys Ua’s lead by trying to slam dunk the bags into place. Jeff and the Ua tribe show no mercy while lambasting him.

JD struggles to succeed at the sandbag challenge

Ultimately, Bluvu and Yase win the competition, sending Ua to tribal council. This is a relief, as watching a tribe of three people try to compete without food or fire sounds depressing.

Brad is especially pissed off because Bluvu’s lack of secret phrase means that he’s left high and dry without a vote this round. “He’s always overselling and underperforming!!” Brad laments as he explains his plan to vote out JD.

JD really does not do himself any favors in the next scene. After an impromptu trip to the bathroom

, he fails to pull his pants up all the way, which in turn leads to Shan spotting JD’s extra vote sticking out of his waistband. After being forced to admit that he indeed has an extra vote, he begs Shan to keep him around and bribes her by actually forking over the parchment in question. “You’ll get it back when you’re not grounded anymore,” she chides like a disappointed mother.

Shan toys with JD before deciding whether to save him or Brad at the next vote.

We then realize that Shan is the sole deciding factor on whether JD or Brad will be sent home. After continuing to lay it on thick during tribal and implying that JD might never fully regain her trust, Shan decides that Brad’s power is too much. He’s voted out of the game, rendering all of the Brad content we just received…sort of pointless. Jeff snuffs his torch and he disappears into the darkness of the night without a word.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

‘Wait Meghan!’ you’re probably thinking to yourself, ‘Didn’t you say at the start of this that every scene serves a purpose? Doesn’t that contradict Brad’s doomed, sort of pointless character arch?’

The answer is…not really. It’s true that Brad’s personal storyline fizzles out fast. His potential idol never materializes, and that vote steal nonsense that took up a third of the episode disappears into the void. That being said, his commentary and interactions provide a lot of insight into his tribemates and the group dynamics as a whole. For instance, he’s cited as being strong and helpful around camp, and we see proof of that as he focuses on chores over socializing at the beginning of the episode. Without him going forward, the remaining Ua players may very well be in big trouble.

Brad: gone, not forgotten.

Through Brad, we see some of JD’s arrogant side. He (correctly) clocks JD’s grandoise sandbag attempts as the reason the green team loses the immunity challenge. JD incorrectly assumes that Brad is the only person in camp that couldn’t possibly have the idol. Shan, who does not underestimate Brad’s potential power in the game, reveals herself to be somewhat duplicitous when she betrays his earnest, wholehearted trust.

We’re gaining some depth outside of Ua, as well. Though we haven’t heard much from him via confessionals, Naseer is revealing himself to be a complex character. Despite struggling to genuinely connect, he appears to have a realistic and accurate idea of where he stands and what’s going on in the game. Sydney falls into a classic “mean girl” trope when she mocks Naseer’s efforts to align, rolls her eyes, and responds with a condescending “Duh” when Naseer requests that their conversations remain confidential. The act clearly implies that Sydney will become one of our primary villains. She even seems to be using her Twitter to further her TV persona.

Sydney welcomes haters on Twitter shortly after Episode 3 airs on CBS.

Even the relatively quiet Yase tribe shed some light on Tiffany. We learn that there’s more to her aside from being a quintessential loud-mouthed Long Island mother. Her willingness to go out on a limb for an advantage showed viewers that she’s playing hard, despite facing physical struggles. Furthermore, her decision to take the tarp over the vote steal shows that despite lacking tact at times, she’s not bad at reading the room and calculating the risks and benefits of a scenario.

Though we focused a lot on Brad only to end with a somewhat anti-climatic vote that rendered most of the episode’s action irrelevant, this episode was far from being a hiccup in the grand scheme of Survivor 41’s story. On the contrary, the stage is now set for plenty of conflict-filled chronicles to come.