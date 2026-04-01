“Savor the cozy life with your Pokémon friends in a new game about crafting, creating, and building!” reads a promoted post on my Reddit feed. This is just one of many advertisements I’ve received over the past few weeks for Pokopia, a video game being hailed by critics as one of the best additions to the Pokémon megafranchise to be released in years.

Whatever small fraction of Nintendo’s immense marketing budget is allocated toward adamantly pushing Pokopia advertisements to me, specifically, is wasted. I already own the game. Just as the advertisements suggest, I have spent the last couple of weeks leisurely crafting, creating, and building a cozy life for myself.

Senior Director Shigeru Ohmori described the game’s premise to fans in a development interview with Famitsu as follows:

This game was created with the concept of letting you create your own Pokémon world. You can gather your favorite Pokémon and build a town, recreate roads and streets from your memories, and talk about them with lots of people. There are so many ways to enjoy it.

There’s something Pokopia’s mass-marketing campaign fails to mention, that Ohmori’s choice of words like “memory” and “recreate” vaguely hint at. Left unsaid is that “the cozy life” pushed to consumers takes place at the end of the world, following the existential collapse of humanity.

That’s right. There are no people in Pokopia. They’re all gone.

John Martin, The Last Man (1849).

It’s a detail easy for the uninitiated to miss from a cursory glance at the packaging. The avatar player’s control is distinctly human-shaped. Once you launch the game, however, it’s emphasized immediately that the thing you are navigating is actually Ditto, a genderless shapeshifting Pokémon with a permanent, slackjaw smile. The human form it takes, which you can customize to mirror your own likeness, is merely meant to mimic a long-absent trainer that Ditto once partnered up with.

Once this bit of initial housekeeping is situated, the gravity of Pokopia is fully revealed. All humans on Earth have inexplicably disappeared. Ditto is dumped into a veritable wasteland, a scorched hellscape dotted with long-dead trees. You’re tasked straight away with searching for any signs of life.

After a few minutes of probing, players discover that Pokémon have somehow manage to survive the unspecified misfortune that left the world humanless. Squirtle – an adorable blue turtle offered as a partner Pokémon in the franchise’s very first installment, easily one of the most recognizable characters – teetered on the brink of a dehydration-induced demise when I initially discovered him.

Squirtle in Pokémon Blue v. Squirtle in Pokopia

It cannot be stressed enough what a jarring departure this scene is from three decades’ worth of Pokémon media.

Various storylines have been scattered with morbid elements from Pokemon’s origins. There have been corrupt corporations and vast crime syndicates with countless evil intentions throughout the years. But always, up until now, the issues presented are never anything a plucky child protagonist couldn’t surmount. Always, up until now, there is a heavy emphasis on the harmonious relationship shared between humans, Pokémon, and the environment as a whole.

This ironclad truth was a great comfort in 2001, when I was eight years old. That was the year that my brother and I were gifted a Game Boy Color with copies of Pokémon Blue and (later, once the folly in gifting us an unshareable toy with a single save file was realized) Pokémon Yellow.

My mother spent most of that year caring for her father, who moved into the house down the street from us immediately following an ALS diagnosis. He died just before my ninth birthday.

Whether the purchase was a brilliant strategic decision or a stroke of incredible luck I’m not sure, but the toy proved to be more than a toy and kept me thoroughly occupied and out of her hair throughout a stretch of time that was otherwise deeply traumatic. I am thankful that most of my memories of being eight involve escaping into a compact, vivid realm of extraordinary creatures. The breathing tubes and shallow breaths of the former family patriarch are far murkier in my mind. The crumbling towers that once stood 100 miles north from the deathbed down the street collapsed over and over on the cable TV news that hummed in the background, but having a better world in my hands to retreat to made the ordeal easier to stomach.

Sometimes, life is needlessly cruel. Usually, though, Pokémon is not.

But the grim reality of Pokopia is that you’re already too late. The damage was dealt long before you arrived, the humans are gone, and the Pokémon have been left for dead.

As it happens, my maternal grandmother – my grandfather’s wife of 46 years – passed away exactly one week after the release of Pokopia. She stayed in the neighborhood following the loss of her husband and subsequently played a crucial role in my development. I loved her very much, but a grueling 10+ year wrestle with dementia robbed me of the opportunity to properly say goodbye and let her know how much I loved her. The resulting sorrow is a new and horrible feeling that’s caught me by surprise, and I’ve struggled to effectively quell it.

There is probably something poetic in the uncontrollable impulse that immediately overcame me, twenty-five years between deaths, to once more bury my grief in Pokémon. Even so, I’d be lying if I said much thought went into my blind purchase Pokopia. All I wanted was something that could offer, on demand, all of the calming benefits of Xanax without the risks of developing a pesky physical dependency.

You can’t exactly blame me for not picking up on the apocalyptic themes from this promotional image.

So, the whole post-apocalyptic aspect that colors the game understandably caught me off guard.

The superficial soft edges and bright colors betrayed me. Before my eyes lay a great expanse, riddled with piles of rubble. As Pokémon emerged from the crevices of their broken world, they expressed uniform confusion concerning the shambles they inherited and the fate of humankind.

Hidden in stone and dirt are the answers, in the form of fragmentary journal entries and news articles. They explain in bits and pieces, as you go, that the human scientists of the Pokémon universe long ago predicted widespread ecological calamity deemed unsurvivable. Clearly, given the general emptiness and decimated buildings, the scientists’ fears were realized. Arrangements were made to evacuate humanity (or, at least, some of humanity) into the vast unknown of outer space. Unfortunately, with the end being nigh and all, the Earth’s resources were so depleted in Pokopia’s timeline that not everyone could be saved. The decision was made to leave Pokémon behind to brave the hellfire, despite their unparalleled utility, companionship, and portability thanks to the Poké Balls ubiquitous throughout the series.

Thankfully, some subset of the Pokémon population was protected by the PC Storage System, a long-established, in-universe technology that converts a Pokémon’s body and spirit into retrievable computer data. This doesn’t take much suspension of disbelief since that’s all that the Pokémon who inhabit ,my consoles have ever have been. To spare them all from an indefinite future bound by the chains of cyber limbo, a clandestine “hacker” programmed a failsafe into the PC Storage System that would eventually release Pokémon suited to survive the planet’s harsh conditions, should humans fail to ever return home.

In Pokopia, it seems, the failsafe triggered and the humans haven’t come back. There’s no promise that they ever will.

Given Ditto’s ability to transform into just about anything, it is naturally one of the first to break free from the prison of the PC. As time progresses, it’s heavily implied that the unfortunate creatures have spent hundreds of years trapped inside digital boxes. Whatever people they were attached to before everything fell apart are almost certainly dead. Volcanion, a strange, bright red quadrepedal Pokémon that resides deep in the mountains, concludes their absence is for the best. It seems confident that humankind brought this fate upon themselves.

Ouch

With the good Catholic upbringing that I had, the Book of Revelations has long promised me that the end times would take the form of mountains and islands moving out of place, and the stars of Heaven crashing unto the Earth. It’s impossible to traverse this ravaged land and skim through the frantic slapdash planning of a doomed populace and without drawing comparisons to (real) world water shortages, newly formed deserts, polluted air, and plastic oceans that lend credence to the old prophecies, which describe “birth pangs” of lesser disasters in the lead-up to total annihilation. For the most part, I try not to fret too much about them in a selfish attempt to retain my own sanity. They’re troubling, of course, but they are forces too big to topple alone. Compartively speaking, in the face of cataclysm, I’m not much stronger than I was as an eight year old watching people die.

Pokopia – of all things, a game that I feel slightly embarrassed playing outside the confines of my home, for fear of appearing childish – takes a sledgehammer to the notion that we’re still at the point of cautionary warnings. Unlike past installments, the good intentions of an individual can’t undo the damage. We arrived too late for that. It’s not cynicism or confrontation masked in cute, simply a matter or fact that “the cozy life” is something that can only be attained through the cleansing tongues of hellfire. We’ve come full circle, and biblical Sunday school nightmares have infiltrated the nostalgic place myself and a hundred million fellow millenials retreat to for comfort.

I mean this as literally as can be applied, considering the subject matter. As you profress, it becomes evident that the setting of Pokopia is none other than the Kanto region, along the very same routes my Pokémon journey began all those years ago. Buried beneath seemingly endless piles of volcanic ash lies what’s left of Pewter City. The plaster debris match the colors rendered in the bustling 8-bit hubs that were once so familiar – pink for Fuchsia City, orange for a waterlogged Vermillion City that recedes into a creeping ocean.

Though the start area of Pokopia is labeled “Withering Wasteland”, clues hidden throughout – including the pink plaster houses that perfectly match the shade of pink utilized on the Game Boy Color – reveal that players are actually excavating the ruins of an abandoned Fuchsia City.

I realize that this analysis probably reads a touch dramatic. I’m projecting to some degree. But I can’t seem to shake the very worst implication of Pokopia, that even the world’s end can’t kill the grief that drove me to pick up the game in the first place.

By the grace of God, the Pokémon cannot read and remain unaware that they’ve been purposely forsaken. However, most of them constantly express a deep longing for people to come back. They go so far as to awkwardly mimic human behavior, to request help in organizing morale boosting parties in slim hopes of attracting the far-away eyes of friends lost. They try to cook food, and they miss the soft glow of streetlights. They are most comfortable living in reconstructed houses, filled with soft beds and sofas made to accomodate human bodies. They’re sad that they never got the chance to say goodbye and tell their loved ones how loved they were. Just the same way I am.

And yet, despite the bitter taste lingering in my mouth over the realization that sometimes the world of Pokémon is as needlessly cruel as our own, I’ve found some solace in rebuilding a world in disrepair.

There’s catharsis in terraforming brick by brick, in the way that being a destructive unrestrained force can sometimes be. The landscape becomes more polished with each hit, more pleasing to the eye. There is no urgency in completing tasks. It’s a game you can’t lose, because you’ve already lost everything.

Sometimes, you’ll encounter a CD loaded with scores from the original Pokémon games, small comforting reminders of what once was, ironically preserved on technology once considered outdated.

And with perserverence, conditions improve and Pokémon come out of the woodwork. They each have their own personality quirks, and even the hideously ugly, offputting creatures are made charming through dialogue. Pokémon are masters of adaptation, and I’m pleased to report that they largely get on pretty well without us, despite the shitty circumstances they’ve been made to endure.

Every now and then, you’ll find one that’s managed to thrive in the absence of humans. My favorite is Smeargle, a nondescript beige-ish Pokemon that I never previously gave much thought to, who has decided to pursue art in a new world without interruptions. He now spends most of his time playing with paint.

Here are some development sketches Smeargle, an artistic role model of mine.

Game Freak, the developers behind most Pokémon IP, have stated that the title of Pokopia is partially inspired by the Spanish phrase ‘poco a poco’ – little by little. You’re presented a world where everything is stripped down to its barest, most destitute state. In such circumstance, there remains no choice but to celebrate healing as it trickles in, little by little.

There is no going back. Yet Bulbasaur cheers enthusiastically when I plant beds of wildflowers or build a crude hut for it to sleep in. Squirtle is just happy to be alive, in the general vicinity of clear blue water.

Last week, I went to my grandmother’s funeral. Pokopia waited on the bedside nightstand at the Marriot should I need an escape after the day’s events. That day, though, I didn’t feel the need to pick it up. We lowered her into a grave beside her husband. Having not visited since my grandfather’s death 25 years ago, I forgot that the plot is situated under some deciduous tree. On that particular day, the first buds of spring were preparing to bloom on the ends of each bare branch.

Not yet open, but not far off from it. In shades of Ditto pink, the seasons are changing, little by little.