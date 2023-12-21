Author’s Note: Happy Holidays readers – I hope that this zine on Marian apparitions finds you curled up in a warm hand-knit knit blanket, sipping on some chamomile tea. First and foremost, I want to express my gratitude to you for taking the time to read this publication. Over the last year, Off-Topic readership has more than quadrupled – the idea that people would be tuning into this newsletter across 32 different countries is a feat that I frankly never thought possible. New Off-Topic content is currently in the works, and with any luck, I hope to be able to send art and essays out a bit more frequently in the coming year.

In the spirit of giving, I’ll be raffling off a set of custom-printed copies of my first three zines (see the previous two issues here and here). All you have to do to enter is become a paid subscriber! The winner will be selected on January 1, 2024 at 11:59 EST.

If you’re already a subscriber – thank you for your support. It means so much more to me than you know. If you’re a first-time reader, I hope you’ll consider following now and stay tuned for a new year filled with wacky stories like this one.