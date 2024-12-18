Regrettably, the first time I heard about Samoa’s 2019 measles outbreak was from a fleeting argument on the fifth season of a 90-Day Fiance spinoff.

The storyline in question features Kalani, a Samoan-American mother of two, and her native Samoan husband Asuelu. Asuelu, having left behind family and friends, is eager to take a family trip to the tiny Oceanic Island he calls home. However, Kalani is forced to slam the brakes on her husband’s plans – not for lack of wanting to go, but out of concern for the children's health. As she explains in a confessional, Samoa is in the midst of a measles epidemic, and the younger of their two sons is not yet old enough to receive the MMR (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella) vaccine necessary to protect him. Her husband, entirely unconcerned by the outbreak, predictably does not react well to his wife putting her foot down. Kalani stands her ground and insists that a trip to Samoa is much too dangerous, triggering a multi-episode story arc that showcases the couple’s feud.

Don’t worry, they eventually file for divorce.

I watched this segment in the summer of 2020, when there was little to do but languish in the heat and watch reality television between strained attempts at socializing from a distance. Perhaps the timing was why this plot point has stuck in my head for so long. It was a sick joke, foreshadowing the internal conflict many (myself included) would face in deciding whether or not to visit loved ones during the height of the COVID pandemic.

But Kalani and Asuelu’s situation also struck me as a bit strange.

While the worldwide measles outbreaks of 2019 have largely been overshadowed by the general tumult that followed, vague memories of measles surges still lingered in my mind during the summer of 2020. As an American, I had heard occasional stories of the virus raging through insular ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in New York and vaccine-hesitant Somali immigrants in Minneapolis. Occasionally, I’d encounter an aside about the damage measles inflicted in countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, which recorded over 300,000 cases and 7,000 measles-related fatalities in 2019. But the DRC is an outlier, suffering from a unique brew of unfortunate circumstances that allows illness outbreaks to thrive.

Word never reached me of anything amiss in tranquil Samoa, besides this fleeting moment on 90 Day Fiance .

It’s only natural to suspect that Kalani was exaggerating her fears of traveling to her husband’s homeland for the sake of reality television camera crews. A crisis makes better fodder for an argument than a vague concern. However, this was not the case, and Kalani’s fears were entirely valid. Cursory research into the Samoan measles outbreak during the waning months of 2019 confirms there truly was a crisis, warranting far deeper examination and consideration than a passing plot point can offer.

What 90 Day Fiance left out was that over 3% of the Samoan population was infected with measles over the course of three short months. Many of those infected were children under the age of five. One in five babies between 6-11 months contracted measles, and an estimated 1 in 150 babies within that age group ultimately succumbed to the disease. Eventually, the outbreak brought the tiny island nation to a screeching halt. Hospital facilities were forced to function far beyond capacity, and the Samoan government sanctioned strict curfews and lockdowns to prevent further spread of disease. Homebound people in desperate need of medical attention tied red cloths to the fronts of their abodes, accompanied by messages including “Help!” and “I want to live!”. At one point, the country expended all of its child-sized coffins and relied on imports from abroad to compensate for the sudden shortage.

Some might argue that such tragedies are unavoidable, a force of nature that humankind can’t compete against. And sometimes, this is the case. Many illnesses sweep through masses and ravage those in their wake, and akin to a tsunami or a landslide or a volcanic eruption, very little can be done to stop the carnage.

But, in the case of measles, this analogy simply isn’t applicable.

A vaccine for the measles virus has been widely available since the early 1960s. According to the CDC, one dose of measles vaccine is 93% effective at warding off measles for a lifetime. A second dose boosts that effectiveness up to a whopping 97%. In 2019, WHO estimated that 86% of children worldwide had received at least one dose of measles vaccine. A worldwide inoculation effort has virtually eliminated endemic measle cases in several countries around the globe.

The truth is that the Samoan measles outbreak was completely avoidable. This truth begs an obvious question: how the fuck did this happen to the people of Samoa? How is it that a peaceful, close-knit nation facilitated the conditions necessary that allowed children to die en masse from an entirely preventable illness?

Blaming the debacle on any one person is unreasonable and unfair. But one man, half a world away, played an instrumental role in allowing this tragedy to occur: presidential cabinet pick Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

I realize, skeptical reader, that it may come off as a bit bullheaded to blame one American politician for deaths occurring on a tiny, isolated island in the middle of the Pacific.

Truthfully, it’s not all that unreasonable.

Over the last four years, Kennedy has emerged as a warrior dedicated to combatting supposed deep-state plots and hacking at the shackles of government regulation. His path to becoming a juggernaut in American politics is built on a sturdy foundation of fear and disinformation, primarily propagated through carefully-crafted online campaigning. The COVID-19 pandemic proved to be unfathomably advantageous in bolstering this platform and catapulting him to his current position of prominence.

But before that, there was Samoa.

Though the world has largely forgotten, and five years of shitposting has largely buried the evidence, the island nation of Samoa played a small but key role in getting Kennedy to the position he enjoys today. When the people of Samoa stopped proving useful and ceased to fit cleanly into the narrative Kennedy wanted to build, they were largely left to suffer in obscurity.

Appreciating the true scope of Kennedy’s hypocrisy and the subsequent damage it has inflicted is no easy feat. His path is a convoluted one, one that at times disregards logic entirely. He is in some ways a sympathetic character, and it is easy enough to fall into the trap of blaming those foolish enough to listen to him for their misfortunes. But ultimately his words, his actions, and his funds played an integral role in enabling a preventable health crisis.

Baby coffins donated from New Zealand to ease Samoa’s 2019 shortage sparked by the measles outbreak. (Photo: Vaitogi Asuisui Matafeo)

To fully understand how RFK Jr. played a role in fostering conditions for such a tragedy, it’s important to understand exactly how he emerged as a leader in the anti-vaccination movement

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., as I’m sure many are aware, is a member of the politically prominent Kennedy family. Their dynasty in U.S. politics spans over a century, with various branches of the family having assumed roles in American public office since the 1890s. Robert’s uncle, John F. Kennedy, served as the 35th president of the United States and garnered widespread, enduring admiration from his countrymen. His death, which came in the form of a bullet to the brain mid-motorcade, shocked and confused the nation. Meanwhile, Robert’s father, RFK Sr., was primed to become the Democratic presidential nominee during the 1968 election. Though he endeared himself to millions of working-class Americans, his campaign was cut short when he, too, was assassinated.

RFK Jr. was 14 years old at the time of his father’s untimely death.

As a Kennedy, the boy was groomed from birth to become a political maverick. His name, once a signifier of a bright future ahead, was marred by curse. Theatrical Caravaggio-esque images of his father’s dying moments were promptly published by Time magazine. Countless films, television specials, books, and songs center solely on the death of his uncle.

This sort of unavoidable, widespread media coverage would have been enough on its own to generate a lifetime of uniquely unfathomable trauma. But an onslaught of conspiracy theories has been adding fuel to the fire for the past sixty years. Suspected culprits in the deaths range from CIA operatives to the Italian-American mafia to Fidel Castro to nameless brainwashed patsies. For the purpose of understanding RFK Jr., the truth of the crimes hardly matters. What does matter is that he, to some extent, buys into the narrative of a nefarious, secretive conspiracy at play. Though familial tragedy didn’t derail his political destiny, it sent him hurdling down a trajectory of deep-seated distrust and paranoia. From adolescence on, he has been thrust into the role of perpetual target – backward as that may seem, coming from arguably one of the most privileged families in America.

A particularly haunting photograph taken by Boris Yaro of Time magazine shows Robert F Kennedy Sr. moments after being shot at point-blank range. The Democratic presidential nominee would succumb to his grievous injuries twenty-five hours following the snap of the shutter.

This, of course, paints a pretty dark (though perhaps not entirely inaccurate) portrait of a world led by powerful, remorseless, obscured forces, far more interested in serving themselves than their customers and constituents. Perhaps this belief created a desire to do something noble, to somehow better society.

Whatever the impetus, RFK Jr. chose to pursue a career in law and environmental advocacy. As a senior attorney for Riverkeeper, a Hudson River protection non-profit, he assumed the unlikely role of underdog in lawsuits targeting widespread pollution generated by large corporations such as GE and ExxonMobil. He sued dozens of wastewater treatment plants that refused to comply with the Clean Water Act, and he fought on behalf of Indigenous Americans whose tribal lands had been reduced to toxic waste dumps. His work in litigation ultimately established long-term environmental legal precedents. In short, his environmental efforts were largely admirable in the eyes of most decent people. Kennedy gained enough momentum to launch a widespread water protection program of his own, the Waterkeeper Alliance, in 1999.

RFK Jr. in his environmental law era, before his name became synonymous with the American anti-vax movement.

Unfortunately, it was during this transition that Kennedy’s sights began to shift.

Intent on cleaning up America’s waterways at the start of the new millennium, Kennedy began taking note of highly toxic methylmercury levels entering the freshwater fish supply by way of coal-fired power plants. This has been a valid health concern for decades, as mercury poisoning can result in serious, irreversible damage. However, as he spoke out on the issue, Kennedy found himself being confronted by scores of frustrated parents. He recalls the following in one interview:

“I was touring the country speaking about, among other things, the dangers of mercury emissions, which, by then, had contaminated virtually every freshwater fish in America. Following many of these appearances, mothers would approach me. Their tone was always respectful but mildly scolding. They said that if I was serious about eliminating the perils of mercury, I needed to look at Thimerosal. Vaccines, they claimed, were the biggest vector for mercury exposure in children.”

Thiomersal is an ethylmercury-based preservative in some vaccines, used to prevent fungal and bacterial contamination. Unlike methylmercury, ethylmercury is quickly metabolized and excreted by the human body within a matter of days. This prevents significant mercury accumulation, and in turn, the ill health effects associated with mercury poisoning. Though ethylmercury has been deemed safe to use in small doses, a review to reevaluate the safety of Thiomersal took place in the late 1990s.

Data showed that the mercury exposure an infant would be exposed to via vaccines over the first 6 months of life did not exceed FDA or WHO guidelines. However, depending on the size of an infant and the exact vaccine makeup, Thiomersal exposure could potentially surpass EPA guidelines. In a 1999 joint statement, experts stated there was "no evidence of harm caused by doses of Thimerosal found in vaccines, except for local hypersensitivity reactions". However, out of an abundance of caution, Thimerosal was removed from all routine infant vaccines by 2001.

Theoretically, this reformulation should have quelled the fears of parents concerned about their children being exposed to mercury. Unfortunately, the Thimerosal reevaluation coincided perfectly with a 1998 report penned by Andrew Wakefield, infamously suggesting a causal link between MMR vaccination and an uptick in autism diagnoses.

Wakefield himself stood to gain financially from tarnishing the 3-in-1 vaccine’s reputation – an anti-vaccine legal advocacy group hired Wakefield as an “expert witness” in a case seeking scientific evidence tying vaccine injury to developmental disability. After conducting an extremely flawed and biased study, he failed to establish any biological mechanisms as to why vaccinations might cause developmental disorders. Nevertheless, a highly respected peer-reviewed medical journal, The Lancet, went ahead and published Wakefield’s study. Media outlets latched on to the shocking claims, luring viewers and readers in with frightening headlines. Scores of concerned parents convened on internet forums, and dozens of anecdotal experiences seemed to confirm suspicions sparked by Wakefield’s study.

As mentioned earlier, Wakefield failed to point out what it was about vaccines that supposedly triggered autistic symptoms, leaving skeptics to draw their own conclusions. Though Thimerosal was never mentioned in Wakefield’s 1998 study, headlines about mercury preservatives in vaccine doses proliferated through the media at the exact same moment. People (understandably) associate mercury with mercury poisoning, therefore making Thimerosal a logical enough culprit to point fingers at.

Discrepancies in Wakefield’s study were quickly discovered, and ultimately The Lancet fully retracted the study. Wakefield was subsequently stripped of his ability to practice medicine in 2010.

But the damage was already done.

For many, there was no undoing the connection between MMR vaccines and autism. Retraction of the study hardly mattered. Innumerable, thoroughly conducted studies suggested that autism is a complex cocktail triggered largely by genetic predisposition and prenatal conditions, but the myth persisted. Reassurance concerning the overall safety of Thimerosal had little effect. Removal of the preservative backfired miserably. Instead of being viewed as a precautionary measure, confirmation biases warped it into concrete evidence of dangers lurking in the vaccine formulas. Imaginations have run wild with supposed hazards ever since.

What Wakefield’s study produced was ultimately much more than fodder to back up a lawsuit. It instead cast a shadow of doubt that’s lingered for over 25 years, effectively convincing millions that vaccinations pose a greater risk to public health than the diseases they’re meant to prevent.

The moment RFK Jr. uttered the word “mercury”, the fledgling grassroots anti-vax movement – desperate for answers, desperate for a prominent voice – was in his ear.

And he listened.

An attempt at making sense of the mental bounds necessary to understand the link between Thimerosal, ASD, and the MMR vaccine

It makes sense that he would. For the entirety of his career as an environmentalist, he dedicated himself to fighting on behalf of underdogs in the face of behemoth corporations.

Perhaps RFK Jr. truly empathized with the conspiracy-ladden parents he spoke with and understood them in a way only the son of a mysteriously assassinated senator could understand. Perhaps he saw an opportunity to exploit their hurt and confusion as a means of climbing the political ranks he was always fated for. Whatever his intentions or sentiments truly were, he took a keen interest in the issue almost immediately.

In June 2005, RFK Jr. penned an essay – ominously titled Deadly Immunity – simultaneously published in print by Rolling Stone and online by Salon. It primarily focused on supposed collusion taking place between pharmaceutical manufacturers, Washington lawmakers, and health agents like the CDC. According to Kennedy, the organizations worked together to “whitewash” the risks of Thimerosal, citing skyrocketing autism rates in children claiming that the condition was “unknown until 1943, when it was identified and diagnosed among 11 children born in the months after Thimerosal was first added to baby vaccines in 1931”. At one point, he writes:

Some skeptics dispute that the rise in autism is caused by thimerosal-tainted vaccinations. They argue that the increase is a result of better diagnosis – a theory that seems questionable at best, given that most of the new cases of autism are clustered within a single generation of children. "If the epidemic is truly an artifact of poor diagnosis," scoffs Dr. Boyd Haley, one of the world's authorities on mercury toxicity, "then where are all the 20-year-old autistics?"

Instantly, the article garnered ire for presenting a litany of misleading, contextless, and at times completely falsified information, based primarily on outdated concerns. Within a month of publishing, Salon issued five corrections to the story. In 2011, Deadly Immunity was retracted entirely. Former Salon editor-in-chief Joan Walsh admitted in a 2023 interview that the publication was immediately “besieged by scientists and advocates” pointing out errors. She called her role in the debacle “the worst mistake of my career”.

But much like the Wakefield study, the backtracking was futile. The corrections issued were skewed into censorship by conspiracy theorists, a feeble attempt to obscure information from the public. Salon had caved to the whims of greedy CEOs and corrupt statesmen, and Kennedy established himself as the steadfast leader of America’s anti-vaccine movement.

Frankly, the movement couldn’t have conjured a better candidate in their wildest dreams. The name Kennedy evokes memories of civil rights advocacy and commitment to peace and prosperity in the hearts and minds of Americans. Historically, Kennedys – Robert, his father, his uncle, and the men that came before them – are people who fight for the good of everyone, whether that be through the championing of social aid programs or through lending an ear to the distraught mother of a neurodivergent child. Simultaneously, the name Kennedy is one inherently tied to the political elite. He is the sort of man who could conceivably know the intricacies of classified, closed-door gatherings headed by shadowy figures, hungry for financial and political domination. There is an air of legitimacy in his claims because he is a representative of a carefully cultivated dynasty of leaders.

In short, he was an irresistible ally to all those seeking to challenge the status quo.

One such party was the World Mercury Project, a Malibu-based non-profit activist group formed in 2007. With a stated goal of “stopping the devastating health effects associated with exposure to mercury…with the ultimate goal of banning all uses of mercury on a global level”, founder Eric Gladen devoted much of his efforts towards producing an autobiographical film detailing his own (alleged) Thimerosal-induced vaccine injury. In 2014, the film was released under the title Trace Amounts.

Somehow, the film caught Kennedy’s attention . Soon, the celebrity politician was traveling to dozens of cities across the United States to speak about the dangers of Thimerosal at screenings of the film. By the end of the tour in 2015, Kennedy assumed the position of chairman of the World Mercury Project’s board.

Before Kennedy, the World Mercury Project was a humble endeavor, seemingly a low-budget tax-exempt vessel to fulfill Gladen’s passion project more so than anything else. In fact, to say that “Kennedy assumed the position of chairman of World Mercury Project’s board” is a bit misleading; prior to 2015, there was no board. Judging by screenshots captured by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine, there wasn’t much of anything to the World Mercury Project, aside from a stagnant blog and a Paypal donation portal.

A screenshot of the World Mercury Project website in 2008. As you can see, it was a bare-bones operation at the time.

The moment Kennedy backed the World Mercury Project, hundreds of thousands of dollars were injected into the organization. He spent the next year employing a team of full-time professionals, eager to “expose the phony science and CDC corruption”.

In 2016, Kennedy organized a PR blitz to announce the “launch” of the World Mercury Project. The choice to parade the non-profit as something new wasn’t entirely dishonest. Under Kennedy’s leadership, it was something new.

The initial press release advocates for the eradication of mercury, just as the World Mercury Project always had. But that press release also signaled a massive trajectory shift; now the stated goal was to “expose the government and corporate corruption that had led to [mercury] exposure”. Trace Amounts tiptoed into the world of conspiracy theory by denouncing the use of Thimerosal. With Kennedy’s backing, the organization could now dive headfirst into the murky waters of collusion and evil cabals.

Notably, the new World Mercury Project drifted away from proselytizing the specific dangers of Thimerosal (likely because said dangers are minimal, but also in part because it had largely been phased out of vaccine formulas by 2001). Instead, the non-profit set its sights broader and began to target the National Vaccine Injury Compensation program.

Established in 1988 following several high-payout vaccine injury lawsuits, a no-fault system was concocted to recompense vaccine-injury victims and protect vaccine manufacturers simultaneously. The need to protect billion-dollar pharmaceutical companies stems from the fact that the development and manufacturing of vaccines is generally not a particularly profitable venture. When faced with lawsuits over inevitable vaccine injuries, there becomes a powerful incentive to cease vaccine production altogether. This would have devastating consequences for society at large. So, the compensation program, funded by an excise tax applied to vaccine sales, takes care of the injured without blaming manufacturers.

This should be a win-win for everybody. Victims are cared for promptly, threats to the vaccine production line are averted, and everyone is saved the time and expense of legal litigation. Between 1986-2023, about ~$4.6 billion USD has been awarded to victims. In 60% of those cases, injuries could NOT be confidently connected to the administration of vaccines, with some rulings standing completely contrary to all available scientific evidence. Nevertheless, many anti-vaccine advocates – including RFK Jr. – believe that this system fails to hold pharmaceutical companies accountable for their missteps.

However, the conspiracy driving the World Mercury Project goes much further than that. It insists that studies showing the efficacy and safety of vaccines are largely fudged and/or flawed, with favorable results paid for by mega-corporations with a vested interest in vaccine sales (or worse, by the government entities in bed with them). Obviously, as seen with the Andrew Wakefield case, the publication of biased research with misleading results isn’t uncommon. But, instead of circulating any sort of information to help people identify red flags in studies, the goal became to rupture the very fabric of truth.

This mission shift allowed Kennedy to assume the role of a demagogue. Whether he was driven to the position by a savior complex or a sociopathic desire for control is anyone’s guess. Either way, the World Mercury Project underwent an immediate full-body digital makeover to acknowledge his ascension.

A much sleeker, more legitimate-looking World Mercury Project homepage (c. 2017)

Previously, online representation of the World Mercury Project was little more than black text on a white screen. In 2016, it relaunched into something completely unrecognizable. Dark spaces were replaced with pure whites, muted chartreuse, and a shade of blue-green that compliments Kennedy’s bright eyes. The organization launched Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube accounts, and created a steady stream of sleek content to share. Each page became flooded with unsettling collages haphazardly stitched together – a pregnant belly surrounded by two dozen menacing needles, a blue-eyed boy overlayed among smokestacks spewing dark clouds into the air supply. Many of these are images were paired with articles sporting sensational headlines, listed under a banner titled “Kennedy News & Views”.

Examples of headlines published by WMP/CHD around 2018, paired with a scary image of a needle (which I also found on the 2018-era website) for good measure.

World Mercury Project also notably added around 89 peer-reviewed studies linking vaccine exposure to developmental disability. Neatly compiled into a PDF, each abstract is paired with a plain-text summary meant to translate results into something more easily understandable.

On the surface, the collection is compelling. However, notable issues with the studies become evident with minimal research. Nearly one in three of the peer-reviewed studies included are penned by father-son duo Mark and David Geier, who have been described in courts of law as “intellectually dishonest”, “not reliable”, and “wholly unqualified”. A decent chunk of the studies come from problematic publishers such as Hindawi, which issued a staggering 8000 retractions due to compromised peer reviews and links to research paper mills before its discontinuation in 2023. A few of the studies appear to be sound in their methodology but have been paired with misleading summaries.

Unfortunately, these are easy enough details to for unsuspecting readers to miss. So, post by post, the World Mercury Project was able to refine its image and its message.

Children’s Health Defense homepage, Dec. 2024

By 2018, the World Mercury Project rebranded itself to Children’s Health Defense – an infinitely less charged moniker innocuous enough to draw in trusting passersby. The name is hardly the only thing that’s changed over the years. The initial PDF compiling anti-vaccine research has morphed into a full-fledged database, covering everything from Ivermectin and COVID to the ills of 5G radiation. CHD.TV has been added, containing hundreds of hours of video content, free from censors and the moderation of Youtube. There’s a merch store, which offers infant onesies bundled with complimentary anti-vax ebooks available in English and Spanish.

Examples of videos hosted on CHD.TV, which include warnings of neurotoxins in the water supply, the “bio-nano state”, and weather control tactics.

And of course, there’s RFK Jr. His face is the first you’ll see on the CHD website. He’s repeatedly referred to as “The Defender”, with a capital D. For $25 USD, just in time for the holiday season, you can buy a commemorative glass ornament plastered with the same headshot that greets you at login. He is inextricable from the Children’s Health Defense. He is Children’s Health Defense.

I’m getting ahead of myself. It’s obvious how, in a post-COVID world, an anti-vaccination turned cult of personality platform might thrive. But this story starts before the world ended, the paradigm shifted, and an endless fount of content was available for anti-vaccine advocates to gnaw on.

In 2018, Children’s Health Defense was growing. But it was still far from the behemoth it would become. It still needed something big to draw attention to it, to draw in clicks and bring in funding for greater endeavors. A story that would REALLY fucking freak people out.

And in 2018, Kennedy and his cohorts would find just that Samoa.

(STORY TO BE CONTINUED IN PART 2)