Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 1, which aired Wed. September 22, 2021.

After nearly a year and a half out of sight, Survivor finally returned to CBS on Wednesday evening. For thousands of dedicated fans, it’s a comforting return to routine – a small simple pleasure slated once a week, 8 pm EST. It’s also an introduction for thousands recently enamored with the series. Years’ worth of content waiting patiently on platforms like Hulu and Paramount Plus provided solace for many seeking escape from the silence and humdrum of quarantined living rooms.

Fate has dictated that Survivor 41 will stand out as a notable installation to the franchise by sheer virtue of its timing. But the minds behind the scenes have also used this necessary break as an opportunity to breathe new life into the series as it enters a third decade.

What exactly are we walking into as viewers, you ask?

If this debut episode is any indication, a lot.

Here’s What Happens:

Jeff Probst emerges from a sea of green palms, as if he had been waiting for our arrival in the heart of the Fijian jungle for the past 400+ days. Right away, he breaks the fourth wall with an emphatic “Been a while! I’ve missed you!”. He proceeds to hide an advantage in a tree trunk, introduce a new fast-paced 26-day format

, and talk a lot with his hands. “What do you want from me?” he asks with a shrug. “We’re trying to evolve the experiment a little more and see how it goes. And we’ll do it together.”

Jeff attempts to reach out and have a conversation with me.

All of this happens over the course of a single continuous tracking shot, which zooms out three times to reveal a beach simultaneously foreign and familiar. It is an utterly bizarre opening sequence.

We’re then redirected to some boats, where the cast members are being driven out to…a bigger boat. For your convenience, here’s a handy little castaway cheatsheet I made based on the pregame press releases I stumbled upon:

Anyway, back to the boats. Before diving into the game, Jeff alludes to the disruption COVID has caused and encourages the castmates to open up. We learn that Naseer taught himself to speak English via Survivor reruns. Heather tells us that watching Survivor is a weekly ritual, a tradition she picked up with her boyfriend in the year 2000 and had continued with the children the couple shares today. In an unusual shot for a reality television program, the camera pans far enough out to show the bustling crew members usually just outside of our eye’s reach. It’s all very endearing.

An incredibly rare look at the eager camera people and crew members that fuel the show, usually situated just out of view.

Things then take an unexpected turn when Jeff starts to ask his contestants how they feel about the use of “guys”. For context, Jeff has greeted incoming castaways with the phrase “Come on in, guys!” on virtually every episode of Survivor for the past twenty years. A catchphrase almost as familiar as “the tribe has spoken”, it has been a small but memorable part of the game for the entirety of the show’s run time, a control that never changes. That said, Jeff wonders allowed whether “guys” (being an inherently gendered word) is still appropriate in the Year of our Lord 2021. After a pause, 28 year old Evvie clarifies that as a Certified Queer Woman™ she does not feel excluded by the phrase. Once that’s squared away, the first challenge gets underway.

Aboard the big ship, each tribe must find six color-coated oars. Once they’ve been retrieved, participants must jump into the ocean, grab a paddle, and board yet another boat (Jeff technically calls it a “raft”, but a raft is just a poor man’s boat). Once aboard, they must navigate around a buoy, about face, and be the first to grab a piece of flint. Up for grabs is the relatively meager reward of said flint, a machete, and a pot to cook food in.

Ultimately, the green Ua tribe wins with relative ease. Blue Luvu forgets to unhook the anchor from their boat and ends up paddling in place for God knows how long, and yellow Yase doesn’t even make it off the barge in time to actually compete.

However, all hope is not lost for the losers. Upon reaching their respective beaches, Luvu and Yase find an additional challenge in which they can win the essentials they just lost out on. Actually, they have a choice between two challenges. The “savvy” challenge involves counting all of the triangles within a triangular visual puzzle – all team members can participate, although they are only allowed one final guess. The “sweat” challenge involves two people filling up basins full of ocean water over and over and over again in order to fill two massive barrels a little ways inland. Both challenges have a four hour time limit, and for reasons beyond my comprehension both teams choose the maddening task of lugging salt water.

“This is a new era of Survivor,” states Danny McCray as he hauls sea water to a big old barrel on the other side of the beach. As soon as the words leave his mouth, the stick seen here breaks in half, sending the attached water basins tumbling to the ground.

I guess it all works out, though, because both teams eventually complete the task.

Without skipping a beat, another unexpected twist comes into play. At each camp, an intern(?) arrives with a note requesting one tribe member be selected to participate in an unknown task. Danny, Xander, and JD are selected to scope out the situation.

“I really want to play with dudes that I vibe with,” stresses JD as the three men trek together up the side of a steep hill. After exchanging a few pleasantries, they go their separate ways and are each met with a ship wheel, inexplicitly positioned on land.

Just a couple of dudes vibing.

Props aside, what the three vibin’ dudes find is a classic prisoner’s dillema scenario in which tribal council votes are used as bargaining chips. In short, each person is granted the opportunity to either protect or risk their vote. If all three men choose “protect”, nothing happens. If all three men choose “risk”, they lose their votes at their next tribal council. In order to complicate things, choosing “risk” provides the chance for defectors to gain an extra vote usable later down the line. After making their decision, they could return to camp and continue on with the rest of their day.

Each of the men adopts a different approach, although all more or less come clean with what went down on the mysterious rendezvous. Danny chooses the “protect” option, which was probably a smart move considering that the two younger man opted to risk their votes. Xander is transparent about his extra vote, adamant that it could be used in the future to further the Yase tribe. JD lies and states that he chose to protect his vote, though privately no one buys his story.

At the first immunity challenge, after Jeff presents an idol nearly identical to a novelty mai tai mug, the whole “guys” conversation comes up again. Ricard and/or the producers come to the conclusion that the terminology is actually antithecal to the progressive direction of the show, and just like that, Jeff eagerly sheds an iconic phrase that literally predates several of the players. The game moves on.

Unlike most inaugural immunity challenges, this one mandates that both losing tribes must eliminate a member. In addition, Jeff, evidently mischievous after a forced hiatus, introduces one more trick – the opportunity for vulnerable castaways to trade in their vote for a 1-in-6 shot at safety. The players, no doubt still trying to wrap their malnourished heads around the information stuffed into that 120 second pre-challenge segment, then scramble in to a classic Survivor obstacle course/puzzle biathalon. After several minutes of struggling across verticle nets and lugging jigsaws around on sleds, the Luvu tribe emerges victorious.

At the Yase tribe, Eric Abraham (who just goes by Abraham, evidently) immediately throws school teacher Tiffany under the bus, advocating for her elimination due to her lack of physical prowess. However, well-connected Evvie has different thoughts and decides to flip the vote around. Abraham becomes our first boot, much to his surprise.

Abraham, bamboozled by his tribe’s decision

The situation at Ua is a little more nuanced. Nobody really trusts JD, perhaps because his level of raw enthusiasm for the game borders on inhuman. However, Brad the cattle farmer decides to tell JD that his name is floating around. Instead, Brad suggests that Sara should be the next to go due to her challenge performance. Lacking any sort of tact, he makes this suggestion right in front of Sara’s face. Chaos ensues. While Jeff is trying to ask the players questions, Brad’s name comes up as a potential last-minute boot (although he seems blissfully unaware of this). Nevertheless, a split decision ultimately results in a disappointed Sara sent packing.

After waiting more than a year, Jeff is all too happy to prematurely snuff Sara’s torch.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

If that synopsis seemed a bit long winded, it’s only because this particular episode of Survivor perhaps had more information to digest than any of its predecessors.

As a seasoned viewer, the new twists don’t surprise me. I’m sure that Jeff Probst has had little to do over the past year beyond thinking of ways to tweak and improve his brainchild. However, that hardly scratches the surface on what this episode offers.

It’s clear even after one episode that this cast of newcomers is one of the strongest in recent memory. At least in part, CBS’ new 50% BIPOC diversity initiative is to thank for this. With the average contestant age clocking in at 33½, years old, we’re also looking at an older-than-average group participating this season – not just by Survivor standards, but by reality television standards. In addition, good fortune has graced the production with several compelling, well-spoken narrators. Evvie, Shan, and JD shined particularly bright.

Evvie Jagoda’s thoughtful insight, subtle sense of humor, and unique perspective make her a superb storyteller that we’re sure to hear more from.

The editing team has enacted some drastic stylistic changes that, for better or worse, will take some getting used to. Most notably, the two hour premiere included a multitude of (arguably over) dramatic slow-motion sequences of players in action. Confessionals were interpersed with family photos and archival footage, likely in an attempt to better illustrate player’s lives outside the context of the game. The 41 premiere even included a few staged shots, a la the occupational introduction shots of Survivor’s infancy.

Frank Garrison of Survivor Africa (2001) “at work” as a telephone technician; David Voce of Survivor 41 (2021) “at work” as a nuerosurgeon.

For fans, the great “guys” debate was a polarizing one, which Jeff & Co. clearly anticipated. At the end of the conversation with the cast, Jeff went so far as to challenge viewers annoyed by his “wokeness” to go complain to him directly via his Twitter account, plugged at the bottom corner of the screen. Admittedly, the whole segment felt forced and awkward. It certainly doesn’t atone for past missteps. However, I will say that it forces the audience – many of whom do not regularly engage in nuanced discussion concerning gender and language – to consider the connotation of the words they use. And, as clumsy as the discussion around this silly word was, I think there’s some bravery and guts in Survivor’s willingness to take a progressive stance at risk of losing some of their conservative viewership.

Perhaps most surprising of all was the way in which COVID was handled. As mentioned in a previous article, I never expected the show to fully skirt around the realities of the pandemic. However, the approach adopted by Survivor has been upfront and candid. Right off the bat, Jeff admits to how much he’s missed our presence, how lucky we are to be back in Fiji. “If something comes up that you want to talk about, talk about it,” the host encourages the castaways. “Who knows. We might learn something”. Considering the machismo attitude and general stoicism that’s often praised and rewarded in the game as “strength”, this explicit invitation to be vulnerable is nothing short of a surprise, pandemic or not.

Straight away, the show does not hold back. The first confessional post-inaugural challenge features a weeping Sara recalling a Survivor-loving grandmother she lost to COVID complications in 2020. This jarring revelation sends a clear message – that this new iteration of Survivor places value in perseverence and authenticity just as much (if not more so) than the feats of physical strength and conniving antics of old.

As most fans of the show know, Survivor’s stylized logo changes each season. Usually, they heavily feature the natural features, wildlife, or iconography of the setting. Perhaps foreshadowing the troubles we’d all soon be facing, the 40th season features a ship rocking precariously through a thundering purple storm.

In an uplifting turn, we’re greeted this year by soft blues punctuated by yellows and oranges. A torch that bears fire – which, Jeff loves to remind us like a chiding parent, represents light – surfaces from a lull in the waves. The Survivor we saw last night may be different, but it is far from dead.