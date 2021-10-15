Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 4, which aired Wed. October 13, 2021.

Finally, Survivor fans were gifted a reprieve from bogged-down talks of advantages and idols. For me, it couldn’t have come at a better time because I had a guest watching alongside me for this particular episode. Due to our close proximity to Boston Logan International Airport and a miscommunication concerning accommodations, a friend of ours by the name Qibo spent the night on our guest bed following a long flight out of Chengdu.

Qibo spent the first 20-something years of his life in mainland China, where the appetite for reality television is arguably just as ravenous as it is in the West. Among the list of shows that have aired over the years, US audiences might be surprised to find some familiar names; The Amazing Race China (极速前进), China’s Next Top Model, Big Brother China (室友一起宅), The Voice of China (中国好声音).

Notably missing from the mix – at least for now – is Survivor. As hard as it is to imagine, considering its impact on greater American television and pop culture, Qibo had no idea what I was talking about when I tried to elaborate on the series. Nevertheless, he agreed to sit down with me for the first segment of Wednesday’s episode, and by the commercial break he was legitimately curious to, in his own words, “see how this goes”.

But, before getting into the reactions the program elicited from a first-time viewer, let’s get into the details of what went down:

Here’s What Happens:

We start off with Genie in a rage, on account of her best buddy Brad being voted out without her knowledge. After some back and forth and a threat that Genie would stop preparing the fire and food around camp, Shan steps up to “squash” the situation. “Brad had an advantage that he didn’t tell you about,” she divulges, “I was Brad’s number one. He wasn’t taking you anywhere, boo!”

While this seems to silence Genie for a minute, this statement immediately pisses JD off. Considering Shan’s dramatic reaction to discovering his extra vote advantage, he’s disappointed to learn that she was hiding her own secrets all along. After calling her out for raking him over the coals, she nods and coldly responds, “Oh okay. You can have it back, you can have it back,” before turning her back to him. Evidently not catching on to the obvious venom in her words, we cut to a confessional of an enthusiastic JD. “Now that bad boy is back in my bag!” he shares with us. “Fool me once, shame on me. And that’s it. That’s the end of it. You’re not going to fool me twice.”

Shan clearly not digging the idea of returning JD’s extra vote.

After that ugly exchange, we segway to a reward challenge. Essentially, the contestants must toss a ball onto an overhead track, then run through a rope obstacle course fast enough to catch the ball at the end of the track. Afterward, the contestants proceed to shoot their ball onto a perch. The first-place winners receive some lessons from a Fijian native on how to best find food and weather the elements, while second place receives…a very pretty fish. Despite the fact that these are not even remotely close in value, the players go into the challenge motivated.

A very pretty fish is up for grabs.

To say that this segment is ROUGH is an understatement. The green Ua tribe and yellow Yase tribe win with relative ease while stay-at-home-mom Heather of the blue Luvu (Bluvu) tribe struggles time and time again to make it through the first stage of the challenge. She trips over the ropes, can’t aim the ball, and is simply unable to move her body fast enough to complete the task. At the end of it all, she collapses in a heap and begins to sob. “We all feel sometimes,” Danny consoles as she finally gets back on her feet. Jeff, like some sort of parasite that feeds off of the vulnerabilities of others, goes on a spiel in which he states that emotional outbursts (and the reactions they elicit) are what has kept him coming back to the show for twenty-one years.

After Yase eats the very pretty fish that they won, they head to the beach and witness some newly hatched sea turtles trekking out to the ocean. Evvie reflects on how the turtles beat incredible odds to make their way to the water, much like the Yase tribe has found ways to overcome the incredible setbacks they initially experienced. It’s a cute scene, take my word for it.

A baby turtle digs deep to make its way to the ocean.

Meanwhile, over on Ua, a Fijian named Nathan starts climbing up and down trees, smashing coconuts, and teaching the castaways the best ways to prepare fish. Ricard ponders whether the tribe really needs Genie around to help maintain the camp now that they know all of Nathan’s tips and tricks.

However, the real action is going on at Bluvu. Erika, who has thus far received little screen time, is tired of the complacency around camp and broaches the possibility of voting out Sydney to Deshawn. Unfortunately, Erika has evidently misplaced her trust because Deshawn deems her as “a little bit sus” and proceeds to pull the very sus move of informing Sydney about Erika’s pitch. Deshawn then reveals that he and Danny would like to purposely lose the upcoming immunity challenge in order to eliminate Erika.

We finally get to hear a little bit from Erika

From there, we are introduced to the ridiculous challenge du jour. Contestants must collect three bags of logs in the water, swim them to shore, and push them through a tunnel on land. Once they’ve accomplished this, the competitors must find a key among the logs, unlock three oversized rings, and then participate in a ring toss.

Initially, things are pretty neck and neck. Despite Danny and Deshawn’s best efforts at doing nothing, Naseer (apparently not privy to the “throw the challenge” memo) is pushing hard enough to make up for the dead weight. When they finally make it to the ring toss, Deshawn fumbles around for a while until Yase has the chance to pull ahead and land their rings. At this point, Naseer becomes frustrated, takes the rings from Deshawn, and starts landing them in rapid succession. JD, who is struggling to place Ua’s last ring, leaps through the air and yells “MONEY!” and attempts a final shot. It rebounds just as Naseer lands Bluvu’s final ring, ending the game and resulting in another embarrassing JD-induced loss for Ua.

Tragedy strikes

“I would probably be crying right now if I didn’t already lose all my liquids through sweat,” confesses Genie as they return back to camp. JD is hellbent on getting Genie out of the picture, in part because it’s evident that Shan and Ricard are a tight pair. Meanwhile, Shan tries to sell Genie on the narrative that JD is untrustworthy and will totally be the tribal target because she fears that JD and Genie could team up together and use the extra vote to gain an upper hand.

In order to prevent this possibility, Shan devises a plan that goes as follows:

Step 1: Shan tells JD that she’s convinced that he is in cahoots with Genie

Step 2: Shan gives JD an ultimatum – fork over the extra vote or abandon further hopes of working together

Step 3: Convince Genie to side with them, vote out JD, Shan keeps the extra vote

Ricard reacts to Shan’s scheme

Of course, JD is confused by Shan’s seemingly unprovoked panic and reluctant to not have the extra vote in his own hands. However, JD mistakes Shan’s concerns about being the next boot as genuine and eventually gives her the parchment. “Once I get that extra vote back, it’s not going anywhere. I promise. This time for real,” JD vows to the audience.

A snake slithers past our screen as we’re invited back to tribal council. Genie, emotional about her potential demise, contemplates gambling her way vote. To this, JD responds that this action could mess up the game of a potentially willing ally and urges that “we all do what we said we were going to do” before shooting Shan perhaps the least subtle wink of all time. “The worst part of going home for me,” JD reveals, “would be this idea that I built up in my head growing up that I was gonna be some amazing Survivor player”.

He is then unceremoniously voted off. Despite questioning the rationale of the decision, his former teammates offer him nothing. Jeff snuffs out his torch, wearing the slightest of smug smiles.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

Through the lulls in dialogue, Qibo hit me with a lot of the classic quips you might expect to hear from a Western reality television naysayer. “These sort of shows are staged, you know” (‘Sure, to an extent, but even taking a look at the way editors choose to piece together a narrative is interesting’) and ”I’m not sure that these [challenges] have much to do with survival” (‘Not directly, but you could make the argument that working together as a team to complete a task is essential to surviving’). Simultaneously, the show sucked him in much the same way it attracted American viewers over two decades ago.

In particular, he was surprised by just how ordinary the cast seemed to be. “You don’t often see people like this on TV,” he commented, referring to the fact that celebrities, models, and pop stars are the ones featured in many of Asia’s most popular franchises. As he took note of the occupations listed next to each name, there was a hint of surprise concerning the inclusion of a grocery store clerk and a teacher sharing the screen with an ex-NFL free agent. “Now THIS is Survivor!!” he exclaimed as he watched Nathan the Fijian hang upside-down from the trunk of a coconut tree.

Qibo’s ability to appreciate the content didn’t come as much of a surprise to me. Some of the best moments of the episode – Heather’s sorrow over her failure in the reward challenge, JD screaming “money” to some unseen power before losing immunity for his team – transcend cultural boundaries. Anyone can understand the frustration Heather felt, and it’s easy to recognize the humor and irony in JD’s over-the-top efforts. Even in the context of a hyper-specific setting, the things that keep people coming back to the series are compelling on a universal scale.

Perhaps the most interesting part of the viewing experience was witnessing the waning moments of JD’s character arch while seated next to someone that lacked the context that explains JD’s super-Survivor aspirations. In the season premiere, the fresh-faced student cited the herculean alpha-male competitors of the show’s past – Malcolm Freberg, Ozzy Lusth, Woo Hwang – as the people he’s modeled himself after. Some of his final words cite living up to a self-imposed expectation of greatness, molded by manufactured narratives stitched carefully together from thousands of hours of footage.

JD was born in the wrong generation.

But what does any of that mean to a person stepping in without those preconceived notions of greatness? What makes someone a top-notch competitor when there is no past to compare to? For Qibo, a viewer unfamiliar the Malcolms and Ozzys and Woos that came before, modeling oneself after a myth means nothing.

Time and time again, Survivor 41 has claimed to be in a league of its own, a revamp of the original product so many millions of people fell in love with. JD is a carefully crafted persona that emulates, in both appearance and attitude, the champions of years past. But we’re no longer living in the past. As we’re constantly reminded, we’ve entered a new era of Survivor, and there is no going back. If there’s one take away from Episode 4, it’s that the age of the wholesome, good-looking hero is no more. Instead, this is a realm in which the multifaceted everyman – the most unlikely candidate for national broadcast – reigns supreme.