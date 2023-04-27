This is Part Five of a multi-part series exploring the life of Aaron Carter. If you haven’t read Part One, Two, Three, or Four I suggest taking a look at them before continuing.

Those last few weeks and days were, from an outsider’s perspective, pretty indistinguishable from the rest.

From May to October 2022, Aaron Carter played sporadic shows at small concert venues. During this time, he procured an RV and began using the vehicle as a tour bus. Alongside longtime friend-turned-manager Taylor “Louie” Helgeson, Carter traveled across the midwestern United States between gigs.

In hindsight, some followers have pointed out the stark contrast between Aaron’s appearance at the start of the “tour” and his appearance at the end of the “tour”. Though Carter had always struggled with maintaining a healthy weight (in part due to an alleged hiatal hernia), in his final appearances multiple sources report that the singer looked gaunt, tired, and generally unhealthy.

Aaron Carter shows signs of physical deterioration during an October 2022 interview with Shout Out Minnesota , in which manager Taylor “Louie” Helgeson describes life on the tour bus as Aaron’s “safe place”.

September brought with it another attempt at rehabilitation in the form of a virtual outpatient program. "I haven't had any relapses or anything like that, it's just triggers are big right now for me…I want my son back," he stated in an interview with The Sun. Unfortunately, regaining custody of infant son Prince further eluded Aaron as summer faded to autumn and staving off temptation became increasingly difficult.