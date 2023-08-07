Author’s Note: Hi readers! If you’re a regular reader of this publication, you’ll notice that this particular post is visually and structurally very different from the long-form articles and essays that I usually share. That’s because I’m introducing something new to the rotation – a webzine that (for now) I’m calling (Off) Off-Topic. For those unfamiliar with the term, University of Texas Libraries defines a zine as follows:

A zine is most commonly a small circulation publication of original or appropriated texts and images. More broadly, the term encompasses any self-published unique work of minority interest, usually reproduced via photocopier […] Profit is not the primary intent of publication.

Weirdos, dissidents, artists, punks, and generally marginalized folks of all flavors have toyed with DIY amateur publication as a means of distributing ideas, opinions, and information for decades. I fell in love with making zines of my own in my early 20s, as a photography student. It recently occurred to me that the fire that drove me to make zines is ultimately the same one that lead to launching my own Substack.

As I approach two years of writing on this particular platform, I want to continue to challenge and push myself. So, I’m returning to my creative roots and making zines as a means of bringing to life some of the stories that don’t quite fit into Off-Topic’s brand of long-form for one reason or another. While not all of the topics covered in this webzine will be directly related to visual culture, it’s my hope that through experimentation with text and image I can make this content just as interesting to you as it is to me.

Ideally, this will be a win-win for everyone involved – you’ll get content to enjoy in the breaks between long-form stories, and I’ll have an excuse to browse the web for weird photos and productively doodle during spells of writer’s block.

Anyway, enjoy the inaugural issue of this experiment!