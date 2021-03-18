What is this?

Great question, I’m so glad you asked!

In short, Off-Topic is an attempt to corral some of the odds and ends that contribute to modern visual culture and present them in a way that’s accessible to regular people. This blog seeks to examine the influences behind and the impact of the imagery we encounter each day.

As tired as the old saying is, there’s some degree of truth to the adage that “a picture is worth 1,000 words”. However, sometimes the most engaging words have less to do with the subject matter itself and more to do with both the tangible and metaphysical impacts the picture imparts on others.

If that sounds a bit vague – well, it is. But there’s no denying the influence of a program that fills a prime-time television slot or the humble iPhone camera, overlooked as they are in traditional academic circles. Breaking down the barriers between “high” and “low” culture, the goal is to discuss the strange, surprising, and beautiful aspects of an increasingly image-oriented world.

