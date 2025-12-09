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The End of The World is Here but Maybe That's Okay
Grappling with a Pokemon-induced existential crisis
Apr 1
•
Meghan Boilard
14
1
February 2026
Scott Adams and the Art of Dying (and Living Forever) Online
On livestreaming terminal illness, AI-generated bereavement, and prospects of digital progeny
Feb 13
•
Meghan Boilard
17
2
December 2025
Searching for Soul in Roblox
Delving into what's wrong with the internet's most polarizing place. (2/2)
Dec 9, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
8
2
November 2025
Searching for Soul in Roblox
Some are describing popular online gaming platform Roblox as a literal hellscape. Others claim it is the safest place the internet has to offer. This is…
Nov 21, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
14
3
Is My Brother Reading My Mind?
No, but one of America's most popular podcasts seems to think so
Nov 11, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
10
3
June 2025
The Shifting State of Xiaohongshu
The story of a Chinese "lifestyle bible" that unexpectedly became stomping grounds for a slew Americans seeking digital refuge.
Jun 30, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
54
9
April 2025
The Great Hobby Lobby Artifact Heist
How an American Evangelical arts and crafts empire managed to loot antiquities en masse from a long-lost Mesopotamian city-state. (Pt. 2 of 2)
Apr 28, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
9
1
March 2025
The Great Hobby Lobby Artifact Heist
How an American Evangelical arts and crafts empire managed to loot antiquities en masse from a long-lost Mesopotamian city-state. (Pt. 1 of 2)
Mar 12, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
25
5
February 2025
Dog is God Backwards
On the weird little personas pet owners build to make life more beautiful
Feb 28, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
15
3
Body Horror on Super Bowl Sunday
Why were all the commercials this year kind of gross??
Feb 11, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
13
1
January 2025
Kennedy, Conspiracy, and the Measles Outbreak that Nearly Destroyed Samoa (continued)
The continuation of the story behind the Kennedy-funded disinformation campaign that killed children an ocean away (Pt. 2 of 2)
Jan 28, 2025
•
Meghan Boilard
235
88
December 2024
Kennedy, Conspiracy, and the Measles Outbreak that Nearly Destroyed Samoa
A story of fringe beliefs crossing oceans and breaking communities (Pt. 1 of 2)
Dec 18, 2024
•
Meghan Boilard
67
37
© 2026 Meghan Boilard
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