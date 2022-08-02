Off-Topic
Some Thoughts on Survivor
What the Hell is Up with Dilbert
The normally innocuous workplace comic strip is arguably trying to get itself cancelled after three decades in syndication. But why?
Meghan Boilard
23 hr ago
How Urban Legend Destroyed the Ball Pit
Discover how this childhood mainstay transformed from a universally-loved innovation in play to a scapegoat blamed for every flavor of misfortune that…
Meghan Boilard
Jul 16
When Peter Pan Grew Up
Reflecting on the tragic child star who became one of Disney's darkest secrets.
Meghan Boilard
Jun 10
The Rise and Fall of Scene Subculture
Was it cringeworthy? Sure. But how could you not be while navigating an online world moving at supersonic speeds?
Meghan Boilard
Jun 1
The Indestructible Nature of Peeps
Just a fun little "fluff" piece for your holiday weekend
Meghan Boilard
Apr 15
Remembering the Power Player Super Joy III
Exploring the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of bootleg "Famiclones"
Meghan Boilard
Apr 5
Resurrecting the Dinosaur
An abbreviated history concerning the (inherent) imperfections of Paleoart
Meghan Boilard
Mar 21
On Bliss: The Origin Story of XP's Iconic Background Image
Reflecting on the First Browser War and digital landscapes.
Meghan Boilard
Feb 15
Coronavirus, Conspiracy, and Coping with Death
Detours include the Exxon Valdez and the legacy of Meat Loaf
Meghan Boilard
Jan 28
The Color Purple
A redemption story concludes this ongoing series on Survivor's return from hiatus.
Meghan Boilard
Jan 5
Return of the Crazy Frog
Did you think I was finished talking about the Crazy Frog? Think again!
Meghan Boilard
Dec 22, 2021
Survivor 41, Episode 12; The Final Stretch
Some overlapping thoughts from last week and a few endgame predictions.
Meghan Boilard
Dec 14, 2021
