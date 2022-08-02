Off-Topic

Home
Some Thoughts on Survivor
Archive
About
NewTopDiscussion
The normally innocuous workplace comic strip is arguably trying to get itself cancelled after three decades in syndication. But why?
Meghan Boilard
4
2
Discover how this childhood mainstay transformed from a universally-loved innovation in play to a scapegoat blamed for every flavor of misfortune that…
Meghan Boilard
5
6
Reflecting on the tragic child star who became one of Disney's darkest secrets.
Meghan Boilard
1
Was it cringeworthy? Sure. But how could you not be while navigating an online world moving at supersonic speeds?
Meghan Boilard
4
Just a fun little "fluff" piece for your holiday weekend
Meghan Boilard
4
1
Exploring the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of bootleg "Famiclones"
Meghan Boilard
3
An abbreviated history concerning the (inherent) imperfections of Paleoart
Meghan Boilard
4
2
Reflecting on the First Browser War and digital landscapes.
Meghan Boilard
4
1
Detours include the Exxon Valdez and the legacy of Meat Loaf
Meghan Boilard
4
5
A redemption story concludes this ongoing series on Survivor's return from hiatus.
Meghan Boilard
Did you think I was finished talking about the Crazy Frog? Think again!
Meghan Boilard
1
Some overlapping thoughts from last week and a few endgame predictions.
Meghan Boilard
© 2022 Meghan Boilard
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Publish on Substack Get the app
Substack is the home for great writing