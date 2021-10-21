Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 5, which aired Wed. October 20, 2021.

The latest episode of Survivor was energized to say the least. Complete with a dramatic tribal council and a brand new advantage, the 42 minutes flew by in a flash. Blink for just a minute, and you might miss something crucial.

But the purpose of this was not to solely bombard audiences with action. Far from it. As easy as it is to miss buried in the newest mechanics of the show, the storytellers behind this production took an opportunity to add some color to the outlines established in the first four installments. It’s no longer a matter of learning names and occupations and motives; on Wednesday night, we got a glimpse at the thought processes that drive the players to do the things that they do.

Before getting to side-tracked, let’s go over the nitty-gritty of what actually happened:

Here’s What Happens:

We start off to a sunrise on a very empty Ua (green) tribe. With just three remaining people, there’s nowhere left to hide. Fending for herself, Genie finds the camp’s Beware idol advantage, left behind after Brad’s premature demise in Episode 3. HOWEVER, knowing full well what the repercussions of opening the note, she instead brings it back to camp to discuss with her two teammates. Shan is admittedly wary of anyone having more power than herself and suggests that they leave the message alone and decide what to do with it as a group later on. As soon Genie is out of earshot, Shan then tells Ricard that she wants the idol for herself. Ultimately, she takes reads the advantage, then ties it back up to make it look as if it hadn’t been touched.

Shan snags another person’s advantage for the second episode in a row.

This, of course, creates an issue – if all three secret phrases aren’t uttered at the next immunity challenge, Shan loses her valuable vote for a potentially messy three-person tribal council. Luckily, she has the extra vote she weaseled away from JD at the end of the last episode. She hands that over to Ricard so that he can keep the duo in power should she lose her voting privilege.

After a nice little Luvu (blue tribe) scene in which Sydney declares herself to be a mermaid and spears nine fish, Deshawn and Danny once again discuss whether they plan to try throwing the challenge again. Ultimately, they decide that they need to clue Naseer in so that he doesn’t accidentally win for them again. However, Naseer doesn’t like the idea. He makes the thoughtful strategic point that, historically, when people purposely lose challenges, they soon after get their comeuppance. He also makes the practical point that losing the immunity challenge would entail temporary confiscation of their flint, and that life without fire would absolutely suck.

As offputting as Sydney sometimes is, it was kind of cool to see a woman shown in a “provider” role for a change.

Over at Yase, Evvie makes Xander feel comfortable despite the fact that he is clearly on the outs of a woman-dominated power trio. However, Evvie’s chit-chat makes Tiffany nervous. In a panic, she and Liana decide to rifle through Xander’s bag. They discover the extra vote from the first episode, evidently forgetting that Xander explicitly mentioned having it to the tribe on, like, Day 2. Completely unaware of this invasion of privacy, Xander decides to tell Tiffany about the idol she already knows about as she proceeds to roll her eyeballs out of her skull. He claims to have found it that morning, Tiff immediately catches him in a lie as he’s been talking about butterflies for weeks at this point, and the 20-year-old app developer is forced to sheepishly apologize.

Tiffany makes faces for the camera behind Xander’s back.

“This is the hottest spot in all of Fiji, if not the Earth,” Jeff declares as he welcomes the sweat-drenched tribes in for a dual reward/immunity challenge. Shan and Xander say their secret phrases, and Jeff laughs in their faces. “Wow, you are off,” he chortles at his hapless victims.

Jeff shows no remorse for his actions

It seems like it’s going to be another round of inactive idols and lost votes…until Naseer interrupts with a very unnatural, albeit evidently unsuspicious phrase of his own: “Jeff, I am as confused as a goat on AstroTurf”!

In a flashback, we discover that the Sri Lankan transplant finally found the Luvu Beware idol advantage. We learn that Naseer actually had his daughter hide fake “idols” around their home for her father to find, in order to properly prepare him for his impending adventure. Though thus far we’ve only been gifted snippets of Naseer here and there, it is impossible to not become immediately enamored by his excited “Oh my God”s and big cheesy grin upon making his discovery.

Naseer loves Survivor and it is easy to see.

Anyway, the challenge entails climbing over a net ramp, untangling a rope with a key, and unlocking a machete. Then, the teams must use the machete to drop some sandbags and work an oversized slingshot to knock down some targets. Yase and Luvu (thanks especially to Naseer) win once again after Ua fails to knock down a single target. Shan begins to weep.

But it’s not all bad for Shan! She and Liana are selected to go to Prisoner’s Dilemma Island, and the two women of color are excited to finally sync up. Over the course of a three hour hike, they both acknowledge viewing each other as allies they can rely on. Shan has an emotional moment where she recounts her difficult past and the death of her mother, and after Liana comforts her, the women make the joint decision that Liana should receive the advantage at the end of their trek.

What Liana receives after her gamble is NOT an extra vote. Instead, it is a brand new “Knowledge is Power” advantage. Here’s what it entails:

You are allowed to ask one player either of the following questions: “Do you have an advantage?” “Do you have an idol?”

The player being asked the question cannot lie

If the answer is yes, they have to give up their idol or advantage

If the answer is no, nothing happens

You can only ask one player one question one time, and that’s it.

This cruel twist of fate means that all of the butterfly talk from Xander over the past three weeks has been for nothing because Liana is definitely going to take his idol. But not yet.

Survivor 41’s sole intention is to torment Xander

While Shan is away at Prisoner’s Dilemma Island, Ricard makes the moves on Genie. In order to protect himself, he starts throwing Shan under the bus so that Genie’s vote doesn’t land on him. However, Genie is having none of it because she feels that Ricard is sort of a snake (not an unfair assessment from her perspective, honestly). Instead, she believes that she and Shan are going to kick his ass to the curb the moment they make it to tribal council.

The question becomes: Where does middleman Shan actually fall into this vote?

When Shan returns to camp, she requests time to speak with both of her tribemates one-on-one. When she and Ricard are alone, things get complicated. Predictably, Shan asks for the extra vote she previously stole from JD back from Ricard. Ricard, seeing that holding onto the advantage is incentive for her to keep him, questions why he should. She pulls out the same lines she used on JD over the course of the previous two episodes (i.e. “it’s OUR vote so don’t worry about it” and “I want insurance of your trust”). Ricard immediately calls her out on the recycled arguments, and things quickly dissolve into, “You promised you’d give it back!!!” territory. Ultimately Ricard refuses to fork it over and rift forms between the tight duo.

On the way out of camp, Shan ponders whether she should stick with the “strategist” (Ricard) or the “loyalist” (Genie). In the end, she stays true to her original alliance and ally, sending Genie away and leaving the last remaining Ua members with little more than each other and the brewing tension between them.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

This weeks installment added a dash of complexity to the Survivor 41 narrative, and the vehicle used to convey that was the theme of trust. What better place to focus than on Shan, perhaps one of the most complex characters in recent memory?

In short, she is a woman of contradictions welded together in a way that’s hard to look away from. Even down to the wire, she proves to be a loyal ally to Ricard. However, she spends the scene immediately preceding that vote arguably bullying Ricard into returning the the parchment she just conned out of JD. She opens up to Liana and expresses an instant warmth and willingness to work with her as a fellow black woman. Yet she seems to have few qualms over cutting and betraying Genie, another a woman of color that she should theoretically have more of a vested interest in developing a relationship with. She got caught up with the wrong crowd and joined a gang for a time. She found God and began to preach his word. There is a sweet smile paired with an evil tune.

Who is Shan? I’m still not really sure.

Even watching closely, it’s difficult to tell whether the people splicing the footage together want you to love or hate this character. Maybe it’s some of both.

In this sense, Ricard makes an excellent partner in crime. Though we have much less material to work with concerning his background and insight, he’s a man of dualities. He has shown adoration and admiration when talking about his husband and child. He has also shown us sly grins and a willingness to deceive. When Shan begs for her vote back, he refuses. All the same, he insists he would not vote for her and sticks true to her word. They are made to play off of one another.

Outside of Ua, some of the “simpler” characters gained some depth, too. Despite being painted as a villain, Sydney gets a positive moment in which she proves to be a skilled provider for her tribe. Naseer, who seems to be perceived by his tribemates as overzealous and out of touch, excels at the immunity challenge and singlehandedly finds himself an immunity idol.

Even Tiffany, who Xander assumes must be compassionate and forgiving by nature, curses and hams it up for the camera just out of view.

These people are not black and white. It’s more convoluted than that – no true heroes, no true villains. They’re humanized in a way that feels more real than the carefully crafted actors of an acclaimed drama or the exaggerated charicatures of other reality programs, hardly recognizable as humans at all. These muddled portrayals are nothing new in Survivor – you can see it all the way back in Season 1’s infamous winner, Richard Hatch. But now more than ever, the complexity is being applied across entire casts rather than a few choice individuals.

The advantages are ridiculous. Jeff has almost completely morphed into a living breathing cartoon character. But, so long as the people that drive these stories continue to shine through, this show will always have a unique spark yet to be replicated.