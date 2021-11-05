Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 7, which aired Wed. November 3, 2021.

I hope you’ve been paying attention to all of those advantages that folks accrued over the past several episodes! On Wednesday night, almost two months of set-up finally collided into what will surely be remembered as one of the franchise’s single most controversial installments.

In case you lost track of who has what on hand (it’s easy to forget), here’s a breakdown of the powers at play heading into Season 41’s seventh episode:

Xander has an immunity idol, which is more or less public information at this point. He also gained an extra vote on Prisoner’s Dilemma Island in episode one.

Naseer also had an immunity idol.

Shan has a third immunity idol in her possession. She also has the extra vote that she conned out of JD before booting him.

Deshawn has an extra vote from Prisoner’s Dilemma Island, too.

Liana, instead of receiving an extra vote, has the brand new grossly overpowered “Knowledge is Power“ advantage. It allows her to ask any player ONCE if they have an idol or advantage in tow. If the person being interrogated does in fact have one, they must relinquish it immediately.

Erika, at the end of the last episode, was given the chance to “rewrite history” and reverse the results of the most recent challenge. That means that the winning tribe (Evvie, Naseer, Danny, Deshawn, Ricard, and Sydney) would be vulnerable instead of immune.

Statistically, there are more people with advantages playing the game right now than not. With so much public information, it should be easier to throw a wrench in someone’s plan. Right?

Still following? Good. If it seems like a lot of moving pieces to keep track of, it’s because it is. With 12 people left in the game, more people have tricks up their sleeve than not at this point.

So how do all of these growing forces play out against one another when players have their backs pressed against the wall? In a word, chaotically.

Here’s What Happens:

After another stormy, lonely night in exile, we open the episode with some triumphant footage of Erika scaling hills and rocks. While the elements fill her with momentary doubts concerning her ability to play, the experience of surviving alone reveals the depths of her inner strength. Though she acknowledges that her hourglass decision may anger some, she’s confident in her choice.

We then hop straight into the immunity challenge, where Erika is finally reunited with other human beings. It’s then revealed that she did indeed decide to smash the hourglass, and in turn, save herself from being eliminated. Why wouldn’t she, save for maybe a few moral reservations on whether or not it’s fair

?

Deshawn reacts to the fact that he’s actually not safe despite having just won immunity.

Evvie, Danny, Deshawn, Naseer, Sydney, and Ricard all take the news that they’ll suddenly have to prepare for an individual immunity challenge pretty well. The edit suggests that the contestants utter far fewer expletives and curses than I surely would have in the same situation.

For once, the challenge at hand is relatively simple. Using only their feet, the castaways must untie some blocks, stack them three layers high on a lazy susan-esque contraption, and then place a flag in the center. Here’s a photo that shows off the setup:

Episode 7’s weird foot building-block challenge. You can’t use your hands to build this thing.

Evvie takes an early lead but loses it after she accidentally knocks a block off of her tower. Ricard and Sydney are neck and neck towards the end, but Ricard ultimately manages to situate his flag just a second or two before Sydney.

Back at the beach, Danny is disappointed by the unfairness of it all and struggles to process his loss. Deshawn quips back that this season is unlike any other (did you know?) and that it’s time to rewire because all of them came into this knowing that “Jeff had some tricks up his sleeve”. Ricard pitches Evvie as the vote, and immediately Danny, Shan, Deshawn, and Sydney sign-on. Liana is not thrilled by the prospect, but Shan disregards her new ally’s feelings on the matter. “Unfortunately, we both realize that there’s going to be blood. You’re just the first one to spill blood,” Shan explains.

Evvie, a player very much capable of reading the room, realizes that she’s in big trouble. Luckily, Xander and Tiffany have her back. Xander promises to play his idol on Evvie should she feel in danger. The three decide that they’ll gun for Deshawn, who is playing a very strong social game. Unfortunately, there’s a complication threatening Evvie’s safety.

For just a moment, let me rewind back to the last episode. Somehow I missed a small but important strategical misstep in my last writeup. Shortly after arriving on the beach, Shan for some reason I cannot fathom decides to ask Liana what she won on Prisoner’s Dilemma Island right in front of Tiffany. Liana, apparently unable to conjure a quick lie, explains her “knowledge is power” advantage to both women.

I bring this up because evidently, Tiffany wastes no time leaking the information to Evvie, who then leaks to Xander. Realizing that they need to put in some serious work to make sure that their alliance isn’t broken up, Xander has a chat with Danny. In a rather bold move, the 20-year-old app developer tells the former professional athlete that Evvie will be safe at tribal. He also mentions knowing about Liana’s advantage, fully aware that doing so would likely result in the advantage becoming public knowledge around camp. It works like a charm, breeding paranoia in Liana.

Xander learns about Liana’s advantage

When Liana joins Xander and Evvie for a short chat, he makes sure to make a big show of his idol, insisting that he’d use it on his ally before visibly tucking it into his waistband.

Deshawn catches wind that the former Yase tribe members would like for him to go and proceeds to panic. Despite Sydney being one of his closest allies, Deshawn immediately insists that the vote has to switch over to her. Shan and Liana calm him down as best they can.

After some tribal council chit-chat, Evvie acknowledges that she’s in trouble but feels safe thanks to her “little bro” Xander. He then pulls out a bracelet wrapped in a message and proceeds to explain to the group the tribulations he had to go through in order to earn his advantage. “It’s honestly a burden at this point,” he states, “so I’m happy to give it away”.

Liana sees her chance to strike and steal Xander’s idol. She reads her Knowledge is Power advantage aloud and asks Xander to fork over the goods. Unfortunately, her efforts fail when she discovers that the bracelet Xander just showed off was a fake all along.

Xander shatter’s Liana’s heart

In a flashback, we discover that Xander actually gave the idol to Tiffany, strung together a few beads in his own time (don’t ask me where he got them), and wrapped it all up in the clue he originally found. In retrospect, his bluffs are fairly easy to spot, but Liana is devastated all the same at simultaneously wasting her overwhelming advantage and revealing her true loyalties to everyone sitting around the fire. Yikes.

Everyone goes nuts in a matter of seconds, and a simple Evvie vote suddenly becomes more complicated. “Are you willing to vote for Sydney?” Deshawn whispers in Erika’s ear as everyone stands up and starts to chatter.

Jeff sports a maniacally grins and relishes in the chaos he’s responsible for.

“Look what you caused, Erika,” Jeff play-scolds, as if the mayhem happening wasn’t entirely manufactured by his artificial advantages. After a second round of chatter in which the majority alliance considers splitting the vote, Jeff finally allows the players to cast their ballots.

Feeling as if there weren’t enough twists thrown into this episode? Don’t worry, there’s still one more that comes into play! After everyone finishes submitting their parchment, we learn that Sydney actually gave up her vote, instead opting for the brand new Shot-in-the-Dark. In case you forgot what this was, it allows players to sacrifice their parchment for a round in exchange for a one in six shot at safety. Unfortunately for Sydney, the odds are not in her favor and the bet doesn’t pay off. Then, despite pleading from Evvie, Tiffany does not play the idol to keep her safe.

After sequencing the votes in the most stress-inducing way possible, Jeff reveals that there are 3 votes for Deshawn, 4 votes for Evvie, and 5 for Sydney

. As she walks into the dark jungle with her snuffed torch, Sydney mutters her final words into the night: “Should’ve just fucking kept my vote.”

This Episode’s Takeaways:

For obvious reasons, this episode is bound to be one of the most polarizing in the show’s history.

There’s no denying that as a standalone feature, there were some strengths that made for great television. As much as keeping track of all the advantages floating around can be exhausting, seeing the domino effect of advantage use triggering advantage use is dynamic and fun to watch. The use of flashbacks allowed viewers to experience the same unadulterated surprise Liana felt when she misplayed her advantage on an empty-handed Xander. Some of the new editing techniques that seemed so jarring during episode one are now effectively enhancing the narrative and adding shock value to advantage and idol play.

But do the ends justify the means?

Some of the casualties caused by new game mechanics are obvious. Sydney, like her or not, did not deserve her fate. In any other season of Survivor, the 26-year-old law student would have secured her spot in the game thanks to the immunity win in episode six. Unfortunately, the hourglass twist robbed her of that security for no real justifiable reason. She comes so close to winning the individual immunity challenge that she shouldn’t have had to compete in. Had she just been a half-second faster or had slightly more abdominal muscle or more dexterous feet, she would have been alright.

Despite being one of five possible choices for elimination, she still should have been safe due to her existing connections. But thanks to a misplayed advantage and the fear of another advantage to come, she suddenly became a target. She would have likely made it out had she not sacrificed her vote in a one in six crapshoot at safety.

Instead, a perfect shitstorm of unfortunate circumstances took her out when she could practically taste the merge. She now has the distinction of being the only contestant in Survivor history to have attended a tribal council without ever having a chance to vote. While we got a few glimmers of her between plot points, she was ultimately swindled out of her say in the game.

Perhaps Sydney was edited to be a villain in hopes of making her unfortunate fate a bit easier to swallow.

But some losses are easier to overlook. For instance, despite being seven episodes in, Heather has had just two confessionals thus far. This is the same number of confessionals granted to Abraham, the first boot of the season.

Of course, she is far from being the first person to be left on the cutting room floor by editors. Not every character is created equally – some people clam up in front of the camera, while others simply just don’t have a significant impact on the story being told. All the same, over the course of the 5½ hours aired thus far, the only thing we know about Heather is that she really sucked at that one challenge. While we’re plenty familiar with the likes of Shan or Tiffany at this point, Heather remains a mystery.

Heather is almost certainly a fascinating person. Otherwise, why would CBS cast her? But with each passing episode, prospects of getting to know her in any meaningful way grow increasingly bleak.

Heather jokes about her invisible edit on her personal Twitter account.

Twists and turns are fun to watch – people scramble and do surprising things when they’re caught off guard. But twists and turns are also time-consuming. The time spent explaining mechanics eats up resources that could be used on the character vignettes that make the people on our television screens relatable. Are the electrifying moments worth the human sacrifice and lost voices left in their wake? Only time will tell.