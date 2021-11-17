Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 7, which aired Wed. November 10, 2021.

Better late than never! Although I’m a bit behind schedule with last week’s Survivor recap, there’s plenty to be said about the latest installment of the reality TV mainstay.

I’d be lying if I said that the only reason I’ve been putting off writing this was due to being out of town for a few days. The fact of the matter is that the demise of Long Island school teacher Tiffany left many hardcore Survivor fans scratching their puzzled heads. Though some may argue that she’s a polarizing figure prone to erratic gameplay, there’s no denying that she was among the most visible, fleshed-out characters of the season.

Loss is inevitable in a game where players are forced to cannibalize one another. Even so, Episode 8 proved that even after two decades, the show can still mislead and sting viewers that think that they know it all. With a finale frontrunner out of the game while half of the cast remains enigmatic, it’s difficult to say for sure where the story might go from here.

Here’s What Happens:

In theory, Evvie, Tiffany, and Xander should be all smiles – after successfully making it through the previous round in tact and still hanging strong to an idol, things should hypothetically be looking up for the scrappy underdogs. In actuality, all is not well in paradise. Aware of their positions firmly at the bottom of the totem pole as a threesome, each opportunistic individual goes around speaking to anyone that will listen, anxious to find a higher spot to slip into.

These efforts leave very little impact on their audience. Deshawn, annoyed that the former Yase tribe chose his name to be the one on the chopping block last round, seems to have no qualms about cutting each person out of the game one by one.

A snake slithers by as the remaining members of the original Yase tribe pitch their case for sticking around to anyone that will listen.

But enough about that. We head over to the water, where Jeff is waiting for this round’s reward challenge to begin. “It’s been a while since we’ve hidden an advantage!” he shouts over the waves, revealing that he exists on a different plane of reality than the contestants so calorie-starved that they can no longer properly keep track of the items in play. While speaking directly to the camera, he positions a small rolled up parchment underneath a nearby bench.

We find out that since there’s currently an uneven number of people left playing, not everyone will be allowed to compete for the reward at stake. Jeff forces the contestants to draw rocks to determine the unlucky sit-out. Once again, a devastated Erika is the oddball. Thankfully for her, Xander would rather have time to bond with the losing side and offers to take Erika’s spot.

Because Jeff’s sense of reality is irreparably skewed, he decides it is time to add yet another advantage for the hapless players remaining.

The challenge runs at lightning speed. After untying some underwater oversized puzzle pieces, each team must create a pyramid figure with the spherical fragments. Evvie completes the brainteaser in a matter of seconds. After Jeff declares her team (which includes Danny, Deshawn, Erika, and Ricard) the winners, Evvie proudly reveals that she built a replica of the exact puzzle at home using beads. Jeff freaks out, points at the camera, and informs future Survivors that THAT is the sort of research and determination that it takes to get on the show. The losing team does not look nearly as pleased as Jeff does by Evvie’s triumph.

Liana’s reaction upon learning that Evvie already knew exactly how to solve the Reward Challenge puzzle because she practiced it at home.

Xander, who sat on the bench containing Jeff’s most recent advantage, didn’t find the secret parchment. Jeff seems a bit dejected as he collects the hidden treasure. Maybe next episode he’ll have better luck wreaking havoc.

Like a squirrel wearing dad sneakers, Jeff retrieves the undiscovered advantage. Without a doubt, he is already contemplating less discreet hiding spots.

Today’s reward is a mountain of potato chips and some grilled cheese sandwiches, perhaps the worst conceivable type of sandwich to serve on an island for a number of reasons

.

Liana and Shan weep over the loss. I’m not really sure why it’s hitting Shan so hard because she has explicitly mentioned being a vegan and presumably would not eat a grilled cheese sandwich.

Even so, this is probably one of their most relatable moments as I too would probably cry over not getting a sandwich if Jeff Probst was starving me to death as some sort of televised experiment in cognitive degeneration.

Luckily for the folks without a grilled cheese in hand, Naseer is in good spirits. Refusing to let the hiccup of a lost reward get him down, he instead wanders through the jungle in search of something to eat. He returns to camp with some massive papayas, which he proceeds to share.

Naseer copes with the loss by cutting up a papaya.

As everyone starts slicing into the fruit, the reward winners return to camp. They’re surprised to see everyone eating papaya because evidently prior to this moment no one was aware that papaya grew on the island. Ricard pops a yellow sliver into his mouth and almost immediately incurs Shan’s wrath. Aside from showing that Ricard may be lacking in some social graces, the passing moment illustrates obvious tension boiling between the former allies.

Shan considers murdering a defiant Ricard because he ate some of the papaya that Naseer decided to share with the tribe

Once everyone is varying degrees of fed, we transition to the immunity challenge. Evidently unsatisfied by the lack of drama during the reward challenge, our steadfast host makes a proposition. Probst offers every individual that’s willing to sit out of the challenge a whopping single serving of rice. When nobody seems to bite, he ups the anty. If a certain number of people agree to forgo immunity, the entire camp can have a sack of rice large enough to feed everyone for three days.

Because he is an absolute pain in the ass, Jeff forces the starving participants to negotiate a sacrifice. They offer two sit-outs, Jeff counters with seven, and eventually, they reach an agreement of four. This narrows the pool down to just seven competitors before the challenge even begins.

For the uninitiated, the Survivor classic at hand seems simple. It involves each person to balance on their toes while keeping a block of wood wedged between their head and a wooden frame. Apparently, this begins to hurt immensely almost immediately, but I’ve never tried this task so I cannot speak from experience. As soon as Jeff launches the challenge, people begin to drop out left and right. After just a few minutes only Evvie and Heather (of all people) are still standing. In the end, Evvie pushes through, saving her from near-certain elimination. After commenting on how surreal winning individual immunity feels, Jeff pinches her shoulder to assure her that she’s not dreaming.

Jeff literally pinches Evvie because she thinks she might be dreaming. Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

This is a problem for pretty much everyone outside of Evvie, as they had planned on targeting her. A scramble takes place to figure out a new plan. Here are the highlights:

Intent on breaking down the remainder of the former Yase tribe, many people express wanting to simultaneously take out Tiffany and flush Xander’s immunity idol.

However, Danny and Deshawn have also taken note of Naseer’s popularity among the tribe. Worried that he might make it to the end based on sheer likability, the men pitch the idea to Shan.

Shan is not happy to hear this because she views Naseer as loyal, useful, and not really a threat. She shuts down the idea immediately. Deshawn has an issue because he does not like to feel like he’s being ordered around. This is unfortunate as he is currently aligned with Shan, who is probably the most authoritative figure left in the game.

It is decided that Naseer will be the decoy that Xander, Tiffany, and Evvie are told to vote for. Obviously, Naseer is not thrilled by this idea at all. He instead suggests offering Heather’s name up as a decoy.

Heather is informed that she will be the decoy vote instead and is not thrilled by the prospect at all. We are provided a rare treat in a confessional that actually allows her to voice her disapproval.

After all that is settled, everyone heads into tribal council.

Heather concocts a devious plot while her tribemates sit in nervous anticipation

After several minutes of obligatory chit chat around the fire, Jeff announces as slowly as humanly possible that it is time for the players to vote. Heather, who is feeling uncomfortable, starts to whisper something in Tiffany’s ear as the last syllable passes through Probst’s lips. This simple action suddenly triggers a round of raucous internal debate. Heather makes an attempt to push Naseer’s name as the vote. Almost everyone else begins to consider actually voting off Heather. Ricard pleading to Xander that he play his idol, who kind of just stares in response.

Heather’s attempt to actively do something does not seem to materialize in the end. Despite all of the set up for a potentially game-shattering vote, the episode concludes by kicking off Tiffany. The first jury member is sent away with a snuffed torch, her hopes at becoming a millionaire extinguished in an instant.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

In isolation, Tiffany’s demise was written on the wall from the start of the episode. The former Yase tribe is fractured and downtrodden from the get-go. Liana explicitly mentions her desire for Tiffany to leave in the first confessional after the immunity challenge. Tiffany herself feels vulnerable enough to joke about allying with a crab or cameraman if it could help her survive this particular round.

When you add the context of previous episodes, however, it starts to feel more like a blindside to viewers. What about all of that talk of turtles hatchlings beating the odds as they scurry across island sands? Why provide a balanced edit for a character bound to be outlasted by the likes of Heather and Erika, from whom we’ve heard almost nothing?

What Evvie fails to mention in her turtle monologue is that conservationists estimate that only 1 in 1000 hatchlings survive to adulthood. We aren’t often shown the babies destined to have their innards pulled out by gulls. And while the chances of a female Survivor winner over the age of 40 are significantly better, the odds were never in Tiffany’s favor. It’s shouldn’t come as a surprise to see her joining the jury. But as a source of both comic relief and serious strategy, it’s hard not to feel disappointed that the promising signs editors offered didn’t result in her overcoming probability.

Tiffany takes the throne as the Queen of Ponderosa, crushing many fans’ hopes for a female Sole Survivor.

Since 2015, there have been just two women to win a season of Survivor. With Tiffany out of the running, prospects of ending the trend of in-game male domination grow significantly unlikely. While Liana’s character has steadily developed, she’s been shown to be naïve and easily influenced at time. There’s some hope for Evvie, but as captivating as she can be, she’s a clear-cut threat. Though Shan constantly graces our screens, her alliances are disintegrating before our eyes seemingly due to her own hard-headedness. Traditionally, these traits are death sentences in the context of a Survivor edit.

Then again, everything we were shown of Tiffany suggested success. How much can we rely on past storytelling techniques to predict what will happen next in this new era of Survivor?

Another part of the turtle hatchling narrative that’s often left out involves what happens after newborns reach the water. That’s because very little is known about this particular time period. Scientists have determined that hatchlings generally go into a “swimming frenzy” lasting hours or days to escape predator-rich shallows. After that, we’re not really sure about what goes on in the turtle life cycle until they reach the size of a dinner plate, sometimes almost a decade after being born.

And just as the sea turtle’s lifecycle is more complicated and mysterious than one might expect, so too will be the remainder of this season.