Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 7, which aired Wed. November 17, 2021.

Welcome back!

We’re creeping toward the end of Survivor’s 41st season, and there’s a palpable tension building up. It’s getting harder to keep advantages to oneself, more difficult to slip through the cracks with each passing round. The fault lines between players are beginning to rupture. After a few corkscrews and bumps, we’re clearly climbing up a hill of rising action that we know is bound to end in an exhilarating fall.

But when all is said and done, will this ride have been any fun?

The verdict’s still out on whether the constant slew of splits and twists is actually adding to player – or viewer – enjoyment. All the same, this Wednesday’s episode doubled down with a dramatic double immunity, double elimination packed into a single hour. Here’s how it all went down: