Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 10, which aired Wed. November 24, 2021.

On the night of the 24th, I decided to forgo watching the newest episode of Survivor in favor of playing a board game with an old college buddy. With a long weekend lying ahead with little planned outside of a quiet Thanksgiving dinner with my partner, I thought to myself that I could put off this write-up for a few days without the world screeching to a halt.

Unfortunately, Survivor is a beast that haunts my every waking moment and the outcome of the episode was spoiled within 20 minutes of closing credits. Even during holidays, I cannot escape the firm grasp it has on my brain.

I can’t blame anyone for wanting to talk about Shan’s demise at the end of the tenth episode. From fans, the move evoked a gamut of emotion. A therapist friend of mine, who had qualms with some of Shan’s manipulative tendencies, eagerly texted me at the conclusion of tribal council. On the other end of the spectrum, many of my Twitter mutuals were almost morose, disappointed to see such an unprecedented character be sent away.

Love her or hate her, the vote came as a shock – not because the signs of her losing weren’t there, but because she WAS the main character of the show. Aside from serving largely as the show’s narrator up until Jeff snuffed her torch, almost all of the major players left were primarily defined by their relationship to Shan. Who exactly is Ricard, if not the frenemy and constant companion of Shan? What agency has Liana shown outside of enforcing whatever Shan has to say?

These questions have not yet been answered, and frankly, there’s not a ton of time left for the folks running the show to cough them up. But before I get too ahead of myself, let’s review how we got to this point in the first place.

Here’s What Happens:

As a calm black sea swells along the shore, we open this episode up with a few words from Erika. She makes a series of observations that seem somewhat obvious from the viewer’s perspective:

a) Shan has control of everything and everyone in the game at this stage.

b) Her overarching control, in conjunction with her idol, make Shan an immediate threat that needs to be eliminated

c) No one actually wants to make a move against Shan because she can be paranoid, erratic, and would likely take out an innocent bystander if she used her idol.

Erika and Deshawn briefly discuss these facts, and he privately weighs the pros and cons of taking out his ally. The next morning, Shan perfectly illustrates the concerns discussed when she insists Deshawn tell her what exactly he was talking about with Erika the night before. Obviously, he lies, but she totally buys it because he starts to go down a more sincere train thought on the topic of race.

Deshawn has an emotional moment in which he contemplates his goals and purpose in the game.

He openly contemplates whether he’d be willing to go to sacrifice winning if it resulted in the greater good of a black contestant winning and, in turn, bolstering the show’s cultural representation. On the other end of the spectrum, he’s very much tempted to only think of himself because he is evidently drowning in student debt. It definitely gets bleaker the more you think about it, so I’ll stop there for now.

Anyway, in an attempt to lighten the mood, we segway to the reward challenge. Jeff is eager to let everyone know that they’ll be competing for the best reward yet – “pizza under the stars”

and a night spent in a warm dry shelter. The challenge involves each player being tethered to a rope woven around an obstacle course. After making their way through the obstacles, each person must solve a star-shaped puzzle. This is really cute considering that the reward is pizza under the stars.

Xander untangles himself from a series of obstable by literally throwing his body around.

Ultimately Ricard pulls ahead and wins, and Jeff allows him to pick a buddy to eat pizza with. Naturally, he picks his former Ua tribemate and co-conspirator Shan. Jeff allows him to choose another person to join along on the adventure. Ricard chooses Heather because “she is a trooper”. On a truly sadistic roll, Jeff makes Ricard choose another person to join in the reward (he picks Xander). With that, Ricard has essentially chosen half the tribe to starve of the beach and half the tribe to join him on a fun night out.

Naturally, Danny is a little miffed. Though the concept of not getting pizza would be enough to send most starving people into a rage, Danny instead keeps his cool and astutely notes how strategic Ricard’s choices were. With Shan loyalty and some potential support from the “outsider” votes of Heather and Xander, Ricard is gaining momentum. With half of the tribe absent, Danny is anxious to use this opportunity to Make A Big Move.

Danny and Deshawn, concerned with Shan’s hold but not actually willing to work against her, decide that Ricard must be the next to go because he is the person that makes Shan the most powerful player in the game. They plan not to tell Shan about the potential Ricard vote and allow her to get mad simply because they feel that once Ricard is gone, she’ll have nowhere else to turn. Who else could she possibly work with? Heather? Laughable.

Unfortunately for D & D, they fail to realize that Liana is the weak link in any plan that involves betraying Shan. As soon as they iterate their idea, she is visibly uneasy with the thought of double-crossing her ally.

Liana clearly not buying what Deshawn and Danny are selling.

As all of this is going on, the rest of the contestants are presumably eating pizza

. Most of the reward that we’re privy to involves a conversation between Shan and Ricard, in which they promise to work together (for now) while simultaneously acknowledging that backstabbing one another is their ultimate destiny. When half the tribe is fed and rested, they come back to camp.

A choen few enjoy pizza “under the stars”

Liana immediately breaks down to Shan and reveals the plan to take out Ricard. Liana does this because she(rightly) no longer trusts Deshawn to have Shan’s best interest in mind. A distraught Shan then leaks the plan to Ricard, who is primarily shocked that Shan would opt to share this information.

The immunity challenge comes around, and it involves another balance challenge. This time, everyone’s gotta balance a little ball on a stick while standing on a narrow beam. Ricard manages to win once again, securing his safety. Naturally, the plan shifts over to eliminating Erika because she is “sneaky and smart”. Xander is to be purposely left out so that he panics and hopefully plays his idol.

Unfortunately, there is a major snag in this plan – Ricard.

Though things have come full circle and the majority black alliance assumes that he will be working with him, Ricard recognizes that doing so would simply leave him in a vulnerable position further down the road. So, he gets straight to work in an effort to flip his fate in the game.

Ricard decides it’s time for Shan to go.

Knowing that it is pretty easy to make Deshawn paranoid, Ricard reveals to him that he knew of the original plan because Shan told him all about it. It works like a charm, and Deshawn begins to sweat nervously and try covering his tracks. Ultimately this pits Danny and Deshawn against Shan for “snitching” to Ricard

. With the scene set, Ricard proposes a devious alternate plan to take Shan out – even though she just proved herself to have his back.

We’ve seen throughout the season Deshawn’s tenuous relationship with Shan, and the prospect immediately appeals to him. The men then clue in the players on the bottom (Erika, Heather, and Xander). Erika proposes a contingency plan in which three people vote Shan, three votes for Liana, and Shan and Liana vote somewhere else entirely. If Shan plays an idol, this sends her close ally Liana home, and if Shan doesn’t play her idol, she gets sent home on a revote. This plan prevents the possibility of someone being taken out in the crossfire.

When tribal council comes around, Shan and Liana are blissfully unaware that the vote has shifted. They head in and it plays out exactly as planned. The moment we see that there is a tie, there’s no pretense that there is hope for Shan - the music immediately changes to indicate that the kingpin has been defeated with one of the most powerful items in the game sitting in her pocket.

After begging Jeff not to send her home, the game show host gleefully replies that snuffing her torch brings him no joy. He does so anyway, and the episode comes to a dramatic end.

Shan watches her fire go out with a smile on her face.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

For the advocates that have pushed for more diversity in reality television year after year, there’s an obvious tragedy on Shan’s departure. As a character, finding a person to compare her to is difficult. She was a dominant and controlling personality akin to previous alpha male fan favorites, yet there’s a layer of complexity and vulnerability to her not tradtionally portrayed in domineering characters. She is an emotional being and it is never hidden beneath her successes. While one could argue that relying on her feelings directly led to her demise, it also provided her greatest strengths in the game. Her showing insecurities and imperfections at perfectly calculated moments led to her gaining an extra vote, an immunity idol, loyal allies – the strength and capital necessary to dominate the game. It’s clear throughout that she knew exactly what she was doing each step of the way.

As I’ve branched out, I’ve met a number of people that have gravitated towards Survivor because of its willingness to show a variety of perspectives, many of which not be featured on prime time television otherwise. Looking back years later, it’s clear how Vecepia and Sean’s conversations on race and identity while sitting on a beach in Marquesas in 2001 was well ahead of its time and likely introduced viewers to outlooks they hadn’t ever considered. As problematic as the concept behind Surivor Cook Islands was, I’ve spoken to people that view the triumphant underdog arc of the Aitu 4 as a draw to the series.

Vecepia Towery, the Queen of Survivor Marquesas, was using Survivor as a platform to talk about race about 20 years ago.

Knowing just how much potential the platform has to introduce people to new ideas and new views makes the fact that the last 10 season have likely been dominated by bland white dudes somewhat frustrating. The issue has been exacerbated by multiple returnee seasons, which have been largely white. Seeing a larger-than-life character that not only looks different but ACTS different from any previous contestant is refreshing for fans, more so than any passing advantage could ever hope to be. She is proof that that when you’re willing to point the camera in a different direction every now and then, you can still find interesting content to work with. Her loss is something that (understandably) feels like a loss to many of those seeking the sparks that drew them to the show in the first place.

But looking beyond the loss, those seeking diversity have a lot to celebrate. For starters, the Nov 24th episode was one of only three in which 100% of the confessionals belonged to people of color. When you take a moment to consider just how many episodes have passed by throughout the years without any POC perspective at all

, this is a somewhat remarkable feat.

Secondly, while it’s still unclear whether eliminating Shan was Ricard’s smartest or stupidest move to date, there’s no debating that he dominated this episode. I believe that, whether or not the move will prove to be an advantageous one going forward, his most recent actions have cemented a spot as one of the primary figures of the season. As much as I have kind of grown to love Heather’s invisible presence, I will likely forget her name two or three years from now. Xander will likely blend together with Dan Rengering and Dean Kowlaski. That fate is unlikely to follow Ricard. He has survived on a tribe whittled down to two, secured several individual immunity challenges, and has shown the capacity to make strategic moves. Some may consider him a villain because of his willingness to betray his closest confidante, but that does not diminish the accomplishments he’s managed to accrue.

Why is Ricard’s success significant? Over the 41 seasons (that’s 21 years for those keeping track) the show has aired, 608 contestants have played. Ricard marks the 18th man of Hispanic/Latino heritage to be featured on the show. Considering that the 2020 US census revealed that nearly 20% of the US population falls under the Hispanic/Latino umbrella, the fact that he is #18 is borderline absurd

. At certain periods, the show has gone as many as 11 seasons in a row without casting a Latino man. What’s more, Ozzy Lusth is the sole individual from that small pool that’s ever been invited back to play (there have been 103 returnees total over the years).

According to the Survivor Wiki, this is a complete list of the Hispanic/Latino men featured on US Survivor prior to season 41

The fact of the matter is, the more we see of a person and their successes, the likely we are to remember them going forward. For the fans out there that have yet to see someone that looks or feels like them, Ricard may be an answer with plenty of admirable qualities to boot.

Ricard isn’t the only glimmer of hope that sticks out on the subject of diversity. Though she started off to a quietly, Erika has become an increasingly likely candidate to take the win. Some might consider her a long-shot, but all evidence shows her gaining traction as characters like Danny and Xander have lost momentum in the context of the story. As depressing as it is, Erika’s screentime at this point in the game is on par with the screentime previous female winners have received.

The storyline in episode 10 fell perfectly into a pattern that was established all the way back in episode 4. In seemingly every other episode, we the viewers are informed that Erika is a smart, strategic threat that needs to be taken out sooner rather than later. But it never ever comes close to fruition. In the earlier part of the game, her tribe’s collective winning streak (or failure to throw challenges) largely protected her from danger. But from the merge episode on, she put in the work to save herself. In episode 7, she risked becoming a pariah when she “reversed time” to save herself. In episode 9, she won a physical immunity (against a professional athlete, no less) at a crucial moment. And in the past episode, she aided Ricard in engineering a vote that ensured one of her direct threats went home. Going forward, she’s perfectly situated in a swing position alongside her closest ally Heather, where she’ll be able observe the remaining competitors cannibalize one another.

While Erika is one of the less flamboyant characters, she has surprisingly become a real contender to win this season.

In terms of sheer numbers, Asian women have a better track record of representation on Survivor. That said, they’re often sent home early in the game because they are not viewed as useful physical assets. Though there’s no ethical way of controlling the boot order, where production does fall short is in their editing of Asian women. The average female Asian contestant will receive 3.96% of the total confessionals in a season, and when you take the three highest percentages out of the equation that average dramatically dips. Single digit percentages are bound to happen when you have 16-20 people to divide screentime between. However, consider for a moment that if screentime were divided equally (which it shouldn’t be for the sake of the narrative), each person would be alotted somewhere between 5-6.25% of confessionals. Percentages <5% make perfect sense for folks sent home early, but it starts to fall apart when you see high-placing players like Christina Cha and Becky Lee also gaining <5% of the attention.

Statistics concerning Asian women on Survivor

Erika has without a doubt been underedited thus far. It’s extremely frustrating. but all the same there’s something promising in the fact that she’s (albeit slowly) been granted more space to grow narratively and demonstrate some of what’s going on in her head.

Over the last two years, vitrol and COVID misinformation has spread like wildfire, directly leading to a dramatic increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans

.

alum Michelle Yi

in a Santa Monica assault just a few months ago. Erika receiving a few more minutes of screentime or balancing better than the person next to her certainly doesn’t reverse any of the horrible things that have happened in that regard. But surely allowing Erika show us her strength on a television show that reaches millions counts for something.

Survivor Fiji

As I mentioned before, there’s a weird meta-moment towards the beginning of the episode in which Deshawn has a sort of crisis of faith in his game. But I think that there’s a huge part of the equation that he misses as he contemplates whether to work for himself or towards a greater cultural good. It’s maybe not ideal in his eyes, but success in cultural impact doesn’t necessarily have to equate in winning a game show. Shan may not have literally won the game, but she won in the sense this season will be largely remembered by the words and actions of a black woman. There’s already success in the complexity allowed in characters like Ricard, the value of a traditionally “weak” player like Erika, in the allowance of a domineering POC alliance to exist at all. These victories aren’t as glamorous as a million dollar check. But ultimately they are the often the ones that make enduring differences.