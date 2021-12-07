Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 11, which aired Wed. December 1, 2021.

Ahead of Episode 11’s premiere, a bold rumor began to circulate on online platforms like Twitter and Reddit. According to those closest to him, the eleventh episode of Survivor’s forty-first season was deemed by host/executive producer Jeff Probst as the “best ever”.

As anyone that has watched more than an episode or two of Survivor knows, Jeff Probst is not one o shy away from grandiose statements. Jeff’s exclamations of something being the “most devastating blindside in Survivor history!” or “the greatest display of teamwork this show has ever seen!” are almost always comically overblown. Naturally, fans emitted a collective groan in response.

But now that it’s all said and done, where does the episdoe ACTUALLY stack up against 20 years of archives?

Obviously, there’s no definitive way of deeming an episode as “the best”. I can’t tell you for a fact that this was the best episode, and neither can Jeff, because the matter is entirely subjective. However, the conversations and mechanics introduced last installment were indeed unlike any the show has ever seen.

But was it for better or worse?

Let’s go over details of what happened, first.

Here’s What Happens:

When the final seven return to their humble camp, things get…ugly.

Deshawn and Danny know that they have work to do, as they have very obviously betrayed Liana’s trust. Immediately, they try to downplay their culpability in the plan to get out Shan. Liana is (rightly) not having it. When the men try to lay the blame on Ricard, she’s quick to correct the men by pointing out that the former black alliance has cannibalized itself.

After making amends with Liana totally backfires, Deshawn begins to stew on the fact that Shan called him a “snake” on her way out of the game. We as viewers can infer that her vitrol very likely stemmed from the fact that he used her vulnerabilty as an activist to sustain her trust in the black alliance, but for whatever reason he’s unable to come to that same conclusion. In the moment, Deshawn instead believes that he can use his anger at the situation to his advantage. He goes on a fairly cringe-worthy rant in front of everyone at camp about why Ricard is ACTUALLY the snake in the game. When I say he said this in front of everyone at camp, I mean everyone. Including Ricard.

Of course, Ricard takes the time to point out that his relationship with Shan was quite complex and that the two always shared an understanding that they’d eventually take one another out. While Deshawn’s intention was to put a target on Ricard’s back, the erratic behavior and failure to take responsibility for his action turns everyone off. The stunt backfires spectacularly, and as soon as he wakes up the next morning Deshawn has immediate regrets.

Deshawn realizes that freaking out at Ricard was probably not his finest moment.

Not everyone at camp is down in the dumps, though. While Deshawn rage-sleeps, Ricard cements an alliance with Xander, Erika, and Heather.

Xander, who has up until this point perpetually existed at the absolute bottom of the totem pole, is ecstatic to finally be in a seemingly functional group that actually wants to work with him. Erika and Heather are eager to no longer be everyone’s favorite targets, too. The dynamics have shifted and it seems that the former bottoms are suddenly the ones in charge of the direction of the game.

Xander finally catches a break and is eager to work with people that show

In an unexpected turn of events, we shift over to Danny. Even as the season draws to an end, we rarely hear from Danny unless it’s strategy-related or a loyalty-oath. At times it seems that Danny exists solely to be Deshawn’s wingman. But this morning, he seems particularly morose.

As it turns out, his foul mood is not related to the game at all. We learn that the root of the issue is that today happens to be the 25th anniversary of the death of Danny’s father. When the former athlete was just eight years old, a sudden car wreck robbed him of his parent. He opens up and admits that the time on the island has allowed him to reflect on the trauma and let go of some of the anger that’s eaten at him over the years. The segment ends with Danny resolving to grow towards being a better man, the sort of man his father could be proud of.

This episode of Survivor took a rare opportunity to show the kind of strength that comes from overcoming hardship rather than focusing on the sort of physical strength Danny possesses from his past as a pro-athlete.

Always eager to break up an emotional character-building moment with something absolutely ridiculous, we cut to Jeff speaking to the camera. It’s time for another unprecedented potentially “deadly” twist. As the contestants walk in one by one, the host explains that their participation in the immunity challenge is a risk because of a new game mechanic that he calls “DO OR DIE”.

Here’s how it works:

The individual immunity challenge will function more or less as usual – at the end, one person will be left standing who will be safe from the vote.

HOWEVER, the first person knocked out of the individual immunity challenge will be forced to participate in an additional “Do or Die” challenge when they get to tribal council. The challenge is entirely luck-based, and there’s no saving yourself from it with an idol or an advantage. If you win the challenge, you win immunity and are safe from being voted out of the game. If you lose, you die you are immediately eliminated on the spot.

If the player fails to win, the tribal council is canceled for the night. If the player manages to survive, the vote continues as normally scheduled

Because at this point the players don’t really have an alternative, they kinda just roll with Jeff’s latest sadistic twist. Heather and Liana choose to sit out, while everyone else decides to duke it out for the coveted F7 immunity necklace. The challenge itself involves balancing a metal ball on some cylinders. It’s sort of difficult to explain, so I’ll just attach a picture.

Moments after starting, Deshawn drops his ball. Jeff is not shy about pointing out Deshawn’s absolute failure and potential doom. “Wow, that drama was over quick. Not even three seconds,” Jeff chides.

Deshawn drops the ball.

With the pressure of Survivor Russian Roulette lifted, the remaining competitors slowly drop out. Soon, we’re left with Danny, Ricard, and Xander. Despite Xander and Ricard’s historical challenge successes, Danny ultimately emerges as victorious. It’s a satisfying moment considering the dark place in which he began his day.

This turn of events creates an interesting scenario. Deshawn’s actions following the previou tribal council made him the one most at risk of of going home in a normal circumstances. If he had won immunity, it’s likely that his obvious ally Danny would be the boot. With neither as a potential option, the it suddenly becomes apparent that a contingency plan is in order.

Naturally, Deshawn and Danny propose Ricard due to him being a formidable physical and strategic threat. Xander is immediately not down with this plan, partially because he worries that he is the next most obvious threat (this is probably true). On a deeper level, I also think Xander mostly isn’t quite ready to let go of the security that comes with trustworthy allies.

As anticipated, Erika is now the one in the power position. Unsure about where she stands in the scheme of things, she weighs her options. While acknowledging that Ricard is a definite threat, the other option available is Liana, who she has absolutely no reason to trust.

About 25 minutes into the episode, we’re prematurely transported to tribal council. Pretty quickly, everyone starts to talk about their struggles in the game thus far. This makes sense, as everyone is on the brink of starvation and any semblance of stability or predictability has been robbed from the people left playing the game. Jeff touches on a concept discussed in everything from ancient Chinese philosophy to a Modest Mouse song that I know – that lows are necessary in order to experience the highs that come with playing a game like Survivor.

On this train of thought, Deshawn begins to openly cry for the second time in two episodes. His woes go beyond wondering where his next meal will come from. Even a few days out, he’s being torn by the conflict in gameplay and his own morality that led him to eliminate Shan.

After offering a comforting hand to Deshawn (despite still probably wanting to rip his head off), Liana delves into an incredible monologue that’s wise beyond her 19 years.

Liana steals the spotlight for a few glorious moments to talk over the importance of representation on reality television.

She cites not being able to divorce her identity as a black woman from the game, and that being the first thing that people see when they look at her. This is not new, nor are the plights of black people. Without getting into the specifics of 2020, she mentions Emmett Till’s death 66 years ago as evidence that being black is something that can get you killed in the United State. According to her, what IS different is that many people are becoming cognizant for the first time is that blackness inherently comes with that weight.

It’s finally acknowledged that this cast is unlike almost

every other because of its high POC%, and that casting such diverse characters from a specific minority helps illustrate that the minority itself is not a monolith. Liana and Deshawn both represent the black community, but they are very different people. Even with differing backgrounds and personalities, Liana says, they can stand for a similar goal and empower viewers.

There’s a bit of group discussion. Rather than remaining silent, both Xander and Heather (the two remaining white castaways) acknowledge that they still have a lot to learn about the experiences of others. Danny voices how much he appreciates their support and the importance of white allyship. Liana premptively defends her previous statements to the viewers at home, explaining that bringing up the issues that exist in the real world in the context of Survivor is simply an extension of each player’s humanity.

Eventually, Jeff brings us back to the business at hand – forcing Deshawn to play a game of chance for no reason in particular aside from Jeff’s general love of causing chaos.

After beckoning Deshawn to come over to his podium, Probst presents his hapless victim with three little boxes. Inside two of the boxes, there are skulls that (naturally) represent death. The third has a flame, which any good Surivivor fan will realize represents life. Jeff instructs Deshawn to choose one of the boxes at random.

Which box is it in?? Who knows.

After making his decision, Jeff decides to open one of the boxes Deshawn did NOT choose. It contains a skull. He then gives Deshawn the opportunity to change his descision.

What Probst is doing here is a classic Monty Hall problem, named after the host of the American game show Let’s Make a Deal. Statistically, the correct move would have been to switch the answer, as the chances of winning increase from 1/3 to 2/3. However, Deshawn is evidently not familiar with the Monty Hall problem and chooses not to switch, sticking by his original decision.

Jeff Probst tortures Deshawn

After making absolutely sure that Deshawn has made his decision, Jeff reveals the man’s fate. Against all odds, Deshawn actually made the right call the first time. After all the hulabaloo, the host announces that Deshawn is safe from totally manufactured danger and will live to see another day.

Unfortunately for everyone else, this means that it’s time to cast votes. Without a word, everyone writes down their choice to walk away empty handed.

Once the parchments are in, Jeff reads the votes. The results show that Liana will be headed home, with Xander casting his extra vote to ensure that his rival finally leaves the island. After pouring her heart out for all of the American public, Jeff snuffs Liana’s torch and sends her away. Once she’s sequestered off-screen, the episode fades to black.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

If you asked me before the previous episode aired what the liklihood of Emmett Till coming up during a tribal council was, I almost certainly would have pegged the chances very close to 0%. But even at its worst moments, Survivor never ceases to surprise. Contradictory as it sounds, the unprecedented moments featured on this particular episode are evidence that some of the best traditions of the show are still being kept alive, despite the constant noise that we’ve entered a “new era” of the show. There’s no good parallel that I can offer, but that’s what Survivor has delivered since its origins.

When you watch television – especially a show like Survivor – you’re expected to suspend disbelief for a short period of time. It’s not so much that real world rules no longer apply, but you’re expected to submit entirely to a 42 minute narrative that’s been carefully manufactured by someone else. The maternal older woman around camp is only that for a little while, because the fact that she is also a daughter or a lover complicates the story the show aims to tell. The muscular young guy that excels at challenges gets assigned an attribute like stoicism or hubris because it’s easier to wrap your head around than say, a vulnerabilty that undermines the strength relevant to the “plot”.

Up until this point, Liana’s role has been that of a spirited, somewhat naïve girl on the brink of womanhood. Her strong emotions and lack of life experience have, at times, prevented her from achieving her full game potential. From a fixation on Xander reminsicent of a schoolgirl crush, to her failure to find a crucial idol clue while absorbed in her own emotion, to her unwavering admiration of Shan as a mentor, all of what we’ve been fed plays perfectly into this trope.

But in her final moments in the spotlight, she’s allowed to break out entirely from that role. There’s an invisible transformation that the show does not warn us about ahead of time, in which Liana the wide-eyed college kid metamorphosizes into Liana the level-headed yet soulful spoken word artist. Though it stands in direct contention to the rest of what we know, both versions of her are allowed to exist for just a few minutes.

While Liana is far from being the first black person to realize the weight that comes with their blackness, she is the one that was allowed to say what she really felt on a (surface level) apolitical primetime television show directed at both liberal and conservative audiences. She recognizes that by collectively showing diversity within a larger group (in this case, the black community), you start to gain the ability to break out of the tropes and stereotypes that chain contestants down. She explains, not for her sake but ours, how this is especially significant for minorities historically mired by negative stereotype.

The production team’s decision to include all of the racial discourse that’s led us to this moment is, of course, as intentional as the carefully crafted boxes normally relegated for each castaway. The decision to release Liana from her box was calculated. Knowing all of this, Liana’s moment at tribal council signals more than some passing insightful thoughts from a 19 year old. On a much larger scale, it signals the start of a pivotal cultural shift in American media. It means that, after careful thought and consideration of viewer data, a decision was made to veer away from the “colorblind” status quo in favor of more racially concious standpoints.

I realize that this is probably the most depressing way to phrase this possible. It’s reminsicent of corporate America’s recent embrace of Pride, or the NFL’s breast cancer awareness campaign that’s little more than a thinly veiled attempt to attract more female fans. But, despite the fact that these decisions are at least partially motivated by potential ratings boosts and financial gains, there are things to celebrate in the larger framework. Something happened during Survivor’s hiatus that made the people pulling the strings take a step back and reconsider what the “right” way to deal with race topics might be.

I’ll stop short at saying that this episode was some sort of progressive masterpiece, because it wasn’t. There were definite flaws and places in which the narrative very conscientiously stopped short. “2020 was a hard year” was once again used as euphemism for the previous summer’s protests. The show stopped short of conjuring the names of a George Floyd or Breonna Taylor, though it seems highly unlikely that their names never came up considering the nature of the conversations going on. I am sure that some executive at CBS deemed that the emotions are still too raw, the issues too polarizing for a show meant to entertain the average American. What’s more, despite having such a poignant moment, Liana was still the one to go home at the end of the episode.

This, too, is part of Survivor tradition. While I’m of the mindset that the show’s contributions have offered net positives over the years, it seems that the highs of the shows are inherently bundled with the lows. Richard Hatch’s prominence in Survivor Borneo as an open gay man was hugely influential during a time when mainstream LGBT content was largely restricted to Will and Grace. All the same, having Richard in the limelight comes with Rudy Boesch throwing around homophobic slurs. When you’re dealing with something intended for everyone, I suppose forward momentum happens slowly.

But all the same, what we’re seeing is a start.

While reflecting on all of this, I kept coming back to this viral meme that’s been circulated online for years. The image and exact wording varies, but at the core it’s this Morgan Freeman quote that stems from a 2005 60 Minutes interview. During the interview, he discusses his disdain for Black History Month. Somewhere in the discussion he says something to the effect of this:

A lot of Americans – especially older Americans – love to hear this sort of thing. There are glaring flaws in Freeman’s viewpoint (how exactly are we supposed to be aware of a problem in the first place if it’s never spoken about?), but it’s one that feels comfortable to adopt. Race issues are ugly, and more often than not, reflecting on them involves looking at our own shortcomings. Coming from a beloved black actor like Morgan Freeman, this sort of statement feels like absolution.

As a primetime television mainstay returning from a pandemic-induced hiatus, not talking about race seems like the safest move possible. After all, no one is expecting Survivor to magically solve racism. Yet, we just heard Liana mention Emmett Till of all things. This is not a case of CBS or Survivor being particularly progressive. Rather, it’s a sign that people – the people watching CBS from 8-9pm on Wednesday eventings, at least – have progressed.