Author’s note: This newsletter (obviously) contains spoilers for Survivor 41, Episode 12, which aired Wed. December 8, 2021.

As the year draws closer to an end, so too does this series covering Survivor’s return to our regular schedule. With the penultimate episode in the books, we’re getting very close to understanding what all of the individual parts equate to as a whole. But one important detail still eludes us – how the hell will this end?

On the surface, this episode really doesn’t provide too many new clues on who our winner may be. If anything, it felt more like a bridge between the events of the previous episode and the finale. We didn’t really get the fireworks or grand gestures that lead up to a climax and clue us in on how the endgame plays out. And considering the complicated edits we’ve received, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious hero to really root for going into the final stretch.

The fact of the matter is, the path to the end will be an unconventional one regardless of who actually emerges as the supreme Survivor. For better or worse, season 41 has tried hard to reign in a new era of the series. As such, it seems – in this case, at least – to have abandoned the traditional tropes attributed to a winning game.

But before I get to caught up dissecting the rag-tag group of finalists that will be competing against one another for the million dollar prize on the 15th, let’s go over what happened last week.

Here’s What Happens:

As per usual, the contestants arrive back at their beach following their latest tribal council. But have the contestants really moved on from where we last left off? The first quarter of the episode essentially serves as a continuation of the conversations Liana sparked before her boot.

“Dude like so eloquently man”

Heather takes a little bit of time to tell Deshawn that she feels grateful for the things he’s taught her concerning his perspective as a black man playing Survivor. In return he thanks her for not rolling her eyes and brushing off his feelings. They have a hug, and the vignette ends with a rare Heather confessional in which she reveals that she wants “this season to make a difference”.

Heather and Deshawn share a quick lil hug

Immediately following this interaction, we switch over to Erika having a word with Deshawn. She expresses admiration in Deshawn’s willingness to be vulnerable and reveals that she too has experienced similar moral conflict in her voting decisions. Addressing an elephant that been in Survivor’s room for the past several years, Erika admits that the Liana vote made her feel as if she was betraying Survivor fans sick of seeing largely mediocre male winners

. While she almost certainly made the correct choice for her personal game by taking out Liana, she reveals that the self-serving move went directly against her own personal metadesire to see a lady win one million dollars.

But we do find out one valuable new piece of information in the first few minutes of the episode – Xander wants Ricard out. A confused and betrayed Danny asks the 19 year old why he would lie about his voting intentions to keep a mega-threat in the game. Xander explains that he’s viewed Ricard as a shield to divert people’s attention off of himself. Now that they’ve reached the last few rounds, Ricard is no longer of any use to the teenager. And as far as we can tell, Ricard is oblivious to the fact that Xander is getting ready to strike down his new ally.

Onto the reward challenge. It’s another nearly impossible to describe melange that consists of diving off of a platform, untying some underwater buoys, and shooting them into some baskets. The six divide into two groups of three and prepare to compete for their choice of grilled chicken and veggies or cake and cookies.

Because these people are on the brink of dying from starvation and exhaustion, the whole challenge is sort of awkward and painful to watch. At one point Deshawn’s body is trembling, and Heather needs to physically be helped out of the water by Ricard. Danny (who, don’t forget, was a pro athlete) needs to hold onto a platform at one point seemingly because he’s too fatigued to tread water. Eventually, Xander, Erika, and Deshawn win.

The victors chow down on the blandest looking chicken and veggies ever rather than consuming the empty calories provided by the sweets. Xander longingly refers to the uninspired meal as “a little taste of home”. Meanwhile, Erika and Deshawn seem to have their minds focused on the game going forward. The group agrees that they’d make a great final three, despite the fact that no one in this particular configuration of people remotely trusts one another.

Really what upsets me the most about this reward is that Jeff promises them veggies (plural) but there is clearly only broccoli. Considering that the show used to give out brand new cars as rewards for late game winners, this is exceptionally lame. Then again, Jeff is starving these people to death so they didn’t seem too disappointed.

Meanwhile at camp, Ricard and Heather tend to shelter and fire. But after a short while, they notice that Danny is nowhere to be found. Immediately, they assume that he is off hunting for an idol. When he finally returns, he’s in great spirits. The change in demeanor immediately triggers further suspicion in his two tribemates.

As it turns out, Danny was in fact out searching for an idol. But unfortunately for him, he hasn’t actually find one. His good mood is never fully explained, but it has suddenly made him major target at camp.

Danny’s amiable nature proves to be his downfall

Heather, concerned about the possibility of a new idol potentially sending her home, confesses to Deshawn the next morning that she’s worried. Immediately after, Deshawn tries to convince Erika that it would be in her best interest to eliminate Heather as not much differentiates the two remaining women’s gameplay. After a fair amount of negging, Erika acknowledges that Deshawn may be onto something (though it’s unclear whether she truly believes what she has said or just wants to get Deshawn off of her back).

Anyway, the immunity challenge Jeff pulls out in the second half of the episode is a real doozy. Essentially, each person has to unspin a human size bobbin as quickly as possible. Then, while dizzy, everyone must wobble through an obstacle course. At the end of the course lies a sort tetris/word puzzle hybrid, and the first person to solve it wins immunity.

Once again, Ricard crushes his competition. As he spins around, Ricard tries his damndest to conjure every four-letter word he possible, a strategy that proves useful in the puzzle portion of the task. This outcome results in a huge inconvenience for virtually everyone, as they were all very eager to send the last remaining OG Ua member home.

After the group regains their composure, it becomes clear that Danny and Deshawn are the only two options anyone is truly considering taking out. Because there’s speculation of an idol, it becomes clear straight away that the votes will be evenly distributed between the two of the. Their best case scenario would be a 2-2-2 split, but that would still end with one of them being sent home on a revote. Aware of the futility of their situation, the two men calmly agree to vote for one another rather than go through all of the trouble and effort of begging for mercy.

Come tribal council though, things aren’t quite as calm and composed. Convinced that he’s about to be sent home, Deshawn calls out the group for not taking the opportunity to boot Ricard when they had the chance. He then attempts to create chaos by lay down a “truth bomb” on the group.

Before he can say anything, Jeff stops him and asks for a quick “gut check” from the remaining castaways. In a quietly humiliating moment, no one seems to be particularly concerned about whatever devastating information Deshawn is getting ready to unleash. Before Heather even has the chance to express how much she doesn’t care about the truth bomb, Deshawn interrupts.

“Erika will not be taking you to the end, Heather,” he says matter of factly, “she told me at the water well!” Ricard then interjects, pointing out that the truth bomb strategy is really sort of silly considering Deshawn probably just burned any bridges he had with Erika and/or Heather. Erika piggybacks, thanking Deshawn for proving himself to be untrustworthy. It’s a pretty embarrassing moment.

After the truth bomb falls flat, everyone proceeds to vote. As predicted, it’s a 3-3 tie between Danny and Deshawn. Upon the revote, the more charismatic Danny is ousted. With a smile on his face, the ex-footballer heads towards the exit and utters two simple last words: Go Cowboys.

This Episode’s Takeaways:

As I mentioned earlier, this episode felt much more like a bridge than a standalone episode. So, instead of hashing out the (as of now) insignificant particulars of this installment, let’s take a look at what lies ahead.

I can’t help but think about when I used to watch Survivor as a kid. Before sitting down to watch an episode, my dad would often ask us for our predictions at the dinner table. Of course, at that time I was fairly oblivious of the signs that indicate a winner, and I was certainly unable to identify the overarching themes that become apparent when you combine all of the little parts of a season into a whole. I just went with my gut, for the most part.

While I have many more tools to aid in educated guesses as an adult, I still don’t feel confident concerning how this whole thing will ultimately shake out. Instead of trying to tell you anything concrete, I’ll leave you guys with a series of predictions – straight from the gut.

RICARD

What makes them special?: As of right now, Ricard would be the candidate closest to being a “normal” winner

. He would be the first queer person of color as well as the first hard-of-hearing individual to win the prize money in the franchise’s history.

What do they need to do in order to win?: Make it far enough to plead his case to the jury. Thus far he has very much embodied the ‘Outwit Outplay Outlast’ commandments every Survivor fan holds dear.

What are their actual chances of winning?: 20%. If he slips up at any point before the final tribal council, he’s toast.

Additional Notes: Ricard’s zero-to-hero journey from disintegrating Ua tribe to post-merge domination is an arch that’s easy to recognize and fall in love with. At the same time, Ricard’s been portrayed as something of an anti-hero – a murky role for a program that loves to deify heroes and demonize villains.

I’ll be transparent and admit that I would personally love to see a Ricard win for a few reasons. Firstly, his partnership with Shan will be remembered as one of the greatest duos in the show’s history. The dynamics between the frienemies was without a doubt one of the most fascinating aspects of the season. After spending so much time focusing on the Shan/Ricard storyline, there’d be something narratively satisfying in seeing him pull off a fantastic, well-deserved win.

Another positive of a Ricard win would come in cementing his legacy as a dominating force that doesn’t comply with the hypermasculine “alpha” tropes often applied to major game threats. While we’ve seen fortitude – physically, strategically, mentally – from LGBT characters of Survivor’s past, it’s rarely acknowledged as openly as it has been in Ricard’s case

. Despite not looking or acting like the all-American man the show often equates with “strength”, nobody ever doubts Ricard’s strength.

That being said, Ricard’s obvious threat level will likely be his downfall. Nobody believes that they’d stand a chance against him at FTC (in fairness, they probably wouldn’t). In addition, I’d think that the show would want its winner to have something to contribute to the ongoing diversity conversations. His silence makes me skeptical of his ability to win, especially considering the fact that he’s a well-spoken POC that likely has some valuable insight to contribute.

XANDER

What makes them special?: Xander would be the youngest person to ever win the game by a considerable margin. He’d also be the first winner to be born after the show itself (Xander was born about two weeks before the Survivor: Borneo finale aired). Outside of that, he’s very much a classic winner candidate on paper.

What do they need to do in order to win?: Honestly? I’m not really sure.

What are their actual chances of winning?: 10%. He’s practically a shoe-in for final tribal council, as he is going into the finale with a hidden immunity idol and the physical strength necessary to win immunity from challenges. However, there seems to be a distinct lack of respect for his game from his peers for reasons that aren’t entirely clear.

Additional Notes: Xander checks off a lot of the boxes that a producer might want from a Survivor winner. He’s handsome. He’s strong and capable of overcoming physical challenges. He’s young, a representative of a whole new generation of Survivor fans. He’s smart enough to build and execute elaborate schemes (i.e. Liana’s fake idol), cunning enough to find hidden immunity idols, bold enough to take chances with his game. But even with all of that in his court, something is off.

I think the biggest evidence that there is tha a big piece is missing from Xander’s picture stems from the fact that Xander is still in the game at all. It’s public knowledge that he has a hidden immunity idol. Yet, while he’s been vulnerable at several points since the merge, it’s been some time since he’s actually been considered a real worthwhile target. In addition, he’s got three former tribemates sitting on the jury who likely have at least a little bit of fondness for him. These factors in conjunction are almost always a death sentence, but for some reason, it’s not for Xander.

To me, this is an indicator that people just don’t take him seriously. I won’t speculate on why that might be the case, because there’s really no way to know. But for me, this is a pretty clear sign that I should not take him seriously as a winner, either.

DESHAWN

What makes them special?: Unlike the others, a Deshawn win wouldn’t mark some sort of Survivor milestone in terms of demographics. However, when you take into account the context of the season, Deshawn winning would be significant considering his intregal role in many of the race-based conversations taking place.

What do they need to do in order to win?: Some serious damage control with the jury, since it seems to be the consensus that everyone thinks he’s a snake.

What are their actual chances of winning?: 20%. I think he’s burned a few too many people, and I can only see him realistically winning if he’s next to Heather and Xander.

Additional Notes: Deshawn is very…human. Sometimes, that’s a good thing in a winner. Perfect characters are boring characters. But Deshawn’s flaws are numerous enough that it’s unclear whether we as viewers are supposed to like or dislike him.

I think part of the problem with Deshawn is that he is caught between his head and his heart in the worst way possible. There’s no doubt that there’s some sincerity in his desire to see a Black winner, and it’s clear that the Shan vote that triggered the downfall of the Black alliance tore him up. But from Shan’s – and in turn, probably a lot of the jury’s – perspective, his game wasn’t 100% genuine because he didn’t actually listen to his heart when it mattered most. Unfortunately, in almost every other situation Deshawn’s emotions trump his reason, which often manifests in ill-fated outbursts. Because he was upset with Shan calling him a snake, Deshawn lashed out at Ricard and unnecessarily made himself a target. His “truth bomb” last episode was born out of fear and insecurity, but had he played things cool he might not have estranged Erika and Heather at such a crucial point in the game.

Right now, Deshawn’s only definite jury vote will likely come from Danny. Should he make it to Final Tribal Council, he’ll at the very least have to hear a few choice words from Shan, Liana, and Evvie. However, if he’s able to harness the power of his heart and move the audience with some of the touching sentiments he’s expressed in previous episodes, there may still be hope for him.

HEATHER

What makes them special?: A Heather win would mark the oldest female winner in Survivor history. It would also without a doubt mark the winner granted the least amount of confessionals/screen time.

What do they need to do in order to win?: Dominate the entire episode to make up for the fact that she’s garnered about five minutes of coverage over the last 12 episodes, three minutes of which centered around her losing a pre-merge reward challenge.

What are their actual chances of winning?: ≤1%. I won’t say that it would be absolutely impossible, but a Heather win at this point would be pretty insane considering we know so very little about her.

Additional Notes: Heather, sadly, has never been given a fair chance. It is truly amazing how rarely she’s been featured this season considering that she’ll have appeared on every episode.

I’ve been told to never say never, but things are looking grim for this stay-at-home-mom. Then again, this season has been sort of unhinged in some of its mechanic and editing decisions. There’s always a chance that an hour of the three hour finale will be a flashback explaining just what Heather has been doing for the past 20-odd days.

But even if we get a miracle hour long Heather flashback, her winning would render the rest of the events of the season…sort of pointless. I doubt that she’s been some sort of of secret puppet master all this time. Nevertheless, the absurdist in me would love to see it.

ERIKA

What makes them special?: Erika would be the first woman of Southeast Asian descent to win. She’d also be the first Canadian winner, as the show only started to accept Canadian applications this year. Furthermore, she’d break the dry spell that’s held back female winners for the past seven seasons.

What do they need to do in order to win?: Get to the end without Ricard. I think that she’s practically a shoe-in for FTC and beats everyone else left in the game

What are their actual chances of winning?: 49%. Of the group, I think winning prospects are looking best for her based on all of the information that’s been provided over the last several weeks.

Additional Notes: I touched on it a few weeks ago, but the case for Erika has been steadily increasing. Yes, compared to an Evvie or a Shan, Erika has had comparatively little screentime. But this isn’t exactly a nail in her coffin, especially when you consider the fact that female winners are often underedited compared to male runners up (i.e. Russel Hantz’s 108 confessionals vs. Natalie White’s 15 in Survivor: Samoa).

Despite being at the bottom of her pre-merge tribe, a perceived threat throughout the game, and something of an outsider in a relatively clique-y season, Erika has overcome the odds to make it this far. Despite the danger surrounding her, she’s always able to pull out a win or shift attention or change the game in a way that keeps her alive. All the while, she’s managed to keep her loyal ally Heather in tact. It’s kind of incredible considering how benign she seems on a surface level.

The one thing that keeps being repeated about Erika is that she’s a lamb growing into a lion. Personally, I think that undersells her. The animal idiom that I feel would better suit her would be a wolf in sheep clothing, as she seems to have had her finger on the pulse of the game at nearly every turn. But regardless of your idiom of choice, it seems that her sweet demeanor has successfully kept her in the running without much opposition

As controversial as under the radar winners can be, it would really make a lot of sense for her to win in this particular scenario. With many of the louder players having either cannibalized or ostracized their peers, it seems that if Erika can make it to the end there won’t be too many hard feelings directed toward her despite the fact that she didn’t necessarily “click” with the rest of the group.

For now, that’s all I’ve got. Will any of these predictions pan out? Who knows! Check back in after the finale to see if I’ll be eating my words or gloating!